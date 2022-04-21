BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana hit the transfer portal hard to address the defensive line this season.
The Hoosiers will look for more consistency and production from the defensive front. IU went from leading the Big Ten in sacks with 25 in eight games 2020 to ranking last in the league in sacks with 17 in 12 games in 2021.
IU changed defensive line coaches this offseason, with Paul Randolph coming from Texas Tech after Kevin Peoples left for Missouri.
Randolph got his first chance to work with IU’s defensive linemen this spring.
“I have always been an 'I'll show you,' (coach) or now an 'I'll try to show you' kind of guy,” Randolph said. “I am not as young as I used to be. I will show you what run to the football looks like. I will show you once or twice what coming out of your stance looks like. The hip, hands and feet -- things of that nature, technique wise. Then just running to the ball, chasing the ball with high energy. That is what we want to be about.”
Here’s a look at IU’s defensive linemen heading into the 2022 season:
EXPERIENCE INSIDE
Sio Nofoagatoto’a and Demarcus Elliott have started a combined 32 games as defensive tackles. Both are dependable run-stuffers, and the 6-foot-3, 313-pound Elliott has shown occasional pass rush ability with three career sacks.
THE NEWCOMER
California transfer J.H. Tevis has impressed coaches this spring with his playmaking ability on the field and his leadership intangibles off the field. The 6-foot-4, 281-pound Tevis posted three sacks and 8.5 tackles in three seasons with the Golden Bears.
“His work ethic is off the chart,” Randolph said. “He loves playing football. That is evident when you see him in practice every day. His thing, also, is 'I am going to be high energy, practice hard, work hard and I will show you how we do things.'”
THE DEPTH
Seniors Alfred Bryant (6-2, 253) and James Head (6-5, 258) are back, giving IU two experienced pass rushers on the edges.
Patrick Lucas (6-3, 320) and LaDarrius Cox (6-4, 319), two transfers from Ole Miss, add size and depth at the tackle spots.
Incoming freshman Nick James, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, enrolled early and made plays this spring.