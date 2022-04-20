BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has a big void to fill in the linebacker position group heading into the 2022 season.
Micah McFadden, a three-time All-Big Ten middle linebacker, declared for the NFL draft during the offseason. McFadden was a complete linebacker, a sideline-to-sideline tackler in run defense with an ability to make plays in coverage and rush the quarterback. He finished his IU career with 216 tackles, 14 sacks and four interceptions.
What’s left is a position group that still has some playmaking ability and experience, led by senior Cam Jones, who opted to return for his extra year of eligibility.
“We are making some great progress, and we have good older kids and good leadership,” Indiana defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chad Wilt said.
Here’s a look at IU’s linebackers going into the 2022 season:
THE VETERAN
Jones has been a playmaker throughout his IU career with six career sacks, four career forced fumbles, two career interceptions and two career fumble recoveries. He’s also been a two-time team captain with leadership intangibles.
“He’s taken his play, his leadership, to another level this spring,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.
THE NEWCOMER
UCLA transfer Myles Jackson has impressed IU coaches this spring with his energy and playmaking ability. The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Jackson had six tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in seven games at UCLA last season.
Jackson could emerge as the edge rusher at the bull position.
“He has a high attention to detail and a phenomenal rep-based (memory)," said IU special teams coach Kasey Teegardin, who will be coaching the husky and bull spots this season. "I tell him something one time and he is so locked in, so focused and so intense. He is such an intense individual in the way he attacks every drill, every meeting.”
THE DEPTH
Allen said Aaron Casey took on more responsibility this spring and handled it well. Casey appeared in all 12 games with one start for the Hoosiers last season, finishing 2021 with 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Bradley Jennings Jr., a senior grad transfer from Miami, and Jared Casey, a junior transfer from Kentucky, are two players with Power 5 conference experience capable of stepping into the defense and being productive.
Jennings has 68 career tackles and three career sacks in three seasons at Miami, while Casey has 16 career tackles and one quarterback hurry in two seasons at Kentucky.
“They have both come in with the right mindset and right approach to it,” Wilt said. “That has allowed them -- when you are hungry, you can go to work and work on improving. Don't think you know it all, and both those guys come in with that perspective.”