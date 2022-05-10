BLOOMINGTON -- The Big Ten is a line of scrimmage league, and Indiana’s offensive line endured its share of scrutiny after a dismal 2021 season.
The offensive line failed to open holes in the run game, as IU’s 3.2 yards per carry ranked 13th out of 14 teams in conference play. The unit wasn’t much better protecting the quarterback, as IU’s 29 sacks allowed -- an average of 2.42 sacks per game -- was tied for ninth in the league.
IU offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller was retained for a sixth season. Hiller and head coach Tom Allen spent this spring demanding accountability from the position group. IU returns three starters on the offensive line with extensive experience and is hopeful new players will grow into prominent roles to help the offense move the football at a better clip.
“As a collective group, we've been on those guys, and they've responded,” Allen said.
Here’s a look at IU’s offensive line going into the 2022 season:
THE RETURNING STARTERS
Senior Matthew Bedford (6-foot-6, 308 pounds), an honorable mention All-Big Ten offensive lineman in 2021 who has started 27 of 28 games since arriving in Bloomington, is expected to move back to his natural right tackle position after starting at right guard last season.
JUCO transfer Luke Haggard (6-7, 303) will enter his third year starting at left tackle, while junior Mike Katic (6-4, 309) will enter his third season starting at left guard.
THE DEPTH
Junior Tim Weaver (6-6, 317) made his first career start last season and is versatile enough to play both the tackle and guard spots.
Junior Zach Carpenter (6-5, 304), who transferred from Michigan last season, is in better shape after dropping 15 pounds from his playing weight of 320 from last season. Carpenter, who made three starts at right guard, is poised to take over the starting job at center this season.
Kahlil Benson (6-6, 307), who was sidelined with a torn ACL in 2020 and redshirted last season, could find his way into the offensive line rotation at tackle after a strong spring.
“He's a guy that we expect to step up and thought this has been a really important spring for him to take that next step as well,” Allen said.
THE FUTURE
Allen said he’s counting on redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable (6-4, 309) to provide depth in the interior of the offensive line after a strong spring.
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales (6-6, 315), a Brownsburg standout, was able to grow and develop with quality reps throughout spring camp.