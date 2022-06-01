BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson made one point clear in his first season – his expectations are high at the point guard position.
Woodson wants a floor leader capable of not just running the offense but scoring when the opportunity presents itself. Last season, IU starting point guard Xavier Johnson scored 20 or more points four times. Backup point guard Rob Phinisee also had a 20-point game in IU’s 68-65 upset over top-10 ranked Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Phinisee transferred to Cincinnati during the offseason, but Johnson is back and should be more comfortable in his second season running Woodson’s motion offense.
Here’s a look at IU’s point guards going into the 2022-23 season:
THE STARTER
After an up-and-down start to the season, Johnson emerged as one of the best point guards in the Big Ten down the stretch and fueled IU’s late-season run that ended with the school’s first NCAA Tournament trip since 2016.
In 34 starts, Johnson averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 assists, which ranked third in the Big Ten and 35th nationally. Johnson scored in double figures in his final 10 games, averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 assists during that span as he developed a screen-and-roll game with star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson will return to play his second season for the Hoosiers after transferring from Pittsburgh but will need to keep his off-court actions in check.
Johnson was one of four players suspended for a game against Northwestern for breaking curfew, and then was arrested in April on a felony count of evading law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after driving 95 mph in a 40 mph zone in Bloomington and trying to pull into an apartment complex to hide from cops during the traffic incident, according to a police report.
A pretrial conference is set up for June 27 in Bloomington to address the charges.
Jackson-Davis said he and teammate Race Thompson intend to “hang out” more with Johnson during this upcoming season to try to keep him out of trouble.
THE FUTURE
Jalen Hood-Schifino, a five-star recruit from Montverde Academy in Florida, could contribute right away as an incoming freshman for the Hoosiers this season.
At 6-5 and 210 pounds, Hood-Schifino has the physical build to withstand contact in the Big Ten and is a dogged defender who can switch and guard multiple positions in Woodson’s system.
As a point guard, Hood-Schifino possesses exceptional court vision.
Hood-Schifino is not a high-volume scorer and was bothered by a finger injury late in his senior year at Montverde, which impacted his shooting. But Hood-Schifino showed a flash of his offensive ability at the Jordan Brand All-American Classic in April, scoring 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
THE DEPTH
Junior Trey Galloway and sophomore Tamar Bates could both play the point in a pinch if Johnson and Hood-Schifino are both hurt or in foul trouble.
Galloway started at the point against Northwestern last season and had 13 points and three assists but also five turnovers.
Bates posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 20-22 as a freshman and will need to continue to work on ball security as his career continues.