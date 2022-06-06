BLOOMINGTON – Survival in the Big Ten often begins with a stacked frontcourt.
At the power forward spot, Indiana boasts both experience and depth. Eventually, Indiana coach Mike Woodson wants more perimeter production from his power forwards to stretch opposing defenses. But Woodson was thrilled with the decision of rugged Race Thompson opting to return for an extra year granted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson has started 62 games over the last two seasons, and his chemistry with returning center Trayce Jackson-Davis on and off the court should give the Hoosiers an advantage over other frontcourts they will face throughout the course of the season.
Here’s a look at IU’s power forwards going into the 2022-23 season:
THE STARTER
Thompson’s return gives IU an experienced frontcourt player who has shown steady improvement the last two seasons.
In starting all 35 games for the Hoosiers last season, Thompson averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, up from 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 2020-21. He was among IU’s most consistent players, scoring in double figures in 23 of 35 games while posting five double-doubles.
At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Thompson has proven he can withstand the physical punishment of defending and rebounding in the post in Big Ten play and could get more opportunities to expand his perimeter game as well.
Last season, Thompson went 15-of-55 (27.3%) from 3-point range and is continuing to work to develop his shot and overall skills away from the basket.
THE DEPTH
Jordan Geronimo’s decision to return to IU for his junior seasons gives the Hoosiers an experienced piece off the bench should Thompson encounter an injury or foul trouble.
The 6-6 Geronimo (4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds per game) emerged late in his sophomore year at IU, scoring 15 points in IU’s First Four win over Wyoming and providing stellar defense down the stretch in IU’s 17-point comeback win over Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.
With a 40-inch vertical leap, Geronimo is among the most athletic players on IU’s roster and has the ability to guard multiple positions in IU’s switching defense.
THE FUTURE
Incoming freshman forward Kaleb Banks, a versatile 6-8, 215-pound four-star combo forward from Fayette, Georgia, has shown the ability to extend the defense with shooting range out to the 3-point line. He made 40 3-pointers as a high school junior and earned Class 4A Georgia High School player of the year honors as a senior.
Banks will need to adapt to the physicality of the Big Ten but could be an important piece for the Hoosiers in future seasons.