BLOOMINGTON – Indiana head coach Tom Allen wants more production and consistency from the quarterback position in 2022.
The Hoosiers went from having the fifth-ranked passing offense in the Big Ten in 2020 (250.9 yards per game) to the 10th-ranked passing offense in Big Ten in 2021 (175.5 yards per game).
Four different players started at quarterback for IU in 2021. Michael Penix Jr. started IU’s first five games before going down for the season with a shoulder injury. Coming off a torn ACL in 2020, Penix was ineffective, passing for 939 yards with four TDs and seven interceptions.
Jack Tuttle started IU’s next two games before going down with a foot injury. True freshman Donaven McCulley started the next four games before the Hoosiers turned to walk-on Grant Gremel for the season finale against rival Purdue.
IU’s quarterbacks combined to throw 15 interceptions in 12 games, the most by any team in the Big Ten.
With Penix transferring to Washington, IU will enter fall camp with the starting quarterback job still up in the air.
“The competition ahead for that position, that really excites me, and I'm anxious to see these guys,” Allen said. “They've been working extremely hard. So, yeah, it's a full room, a competitive room. Excited to see how it's going to make each other better.”
Here’s a look at IU’s quarterbacks going into the 2022 season:
THE COMPETITION
Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak are two favorites to win the job, based on their experience.
Tuttle went 0-2 last season as a starter, passing for 423 yards with two TDs and five interceptions.
Bazelak possesses a strong arm and an ability to make plays downfield, but like Tuttle, needs to cut down on mistakes. Last season at Missouri, Bazelak passed for 2,548 yards with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions, with three 300-yard games.
THE DEPTH
Dexter Williams returned from a torn ACL that sidelined him last season, and he impressed coaches this spring with his arm strength and ability to make plays with his legs.
In four starts as a true freshman, McCulley struggled with his accuracy, completing just 42.7% of his passed, but showed good dual-threat ability with 135 yards rushing and two rushing TDs.
"He's such a good athlete,” Allen said. “He's big (6-foot-5 and 210 pounds) and can run. He's one of our best players. That's a guy that I want to see grow.”
Gremel passed for 269 yards and one TD and posted the best completion percentage (55.1) of any IU quarterback last season.
THE FUTURE
Incoming freshman Brendan Sorsby, a three-star recruit from Lake Dallas, Texas, opted not to enroll early because he wanted to take part in his final high school baseball season.
The 6-3, 220-pound Sorsby is another dual-threat quarterback who passed for 1,316 yards, rushed for 823 yards and accounted for 29 TDs in his senior season at Lake Dallas.