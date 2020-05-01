BLOOMINGTON — Indiana is hopeful a new coach and some position switches will result in more big plays from its safeties in 2020.
The Hoosiers play three safeties in a 4-2-5 defense with the third at the position playing a hybrid safety/linebacker husky position. This offseason, IU brought in veteran defensive backs coach Jason Jones to coach safeties, with Kasey Teegardin moving from safeties coach to special teams coach. Jones brings 17 years of experience coaching defensive backs, including stints at Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
“I have so much respect for Jason,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “He has worked in the SEC and the Big 12, and he was a part of one of the top defenses in the country last year (at Florida Atlantic). He’s a great coach, and the kind of husband, father and man I want in this program.”
Teegardin will remain involved in the position group by coaching the huskies, and he’s already developed a good rapport with Jones — who was hired three months ago.
“We just kind of bounce ideas off each other,” Teegardin said. “He’s been awesome to work with. We talk every single day, whether it’s about recruiting or safeties, just keeping in touch with those guys that are still back there.”
Here’s a look at IU’s safeties going into the 2020 season:
THE SWITCH
Junior Jamar Johnson was moved from husky to free safety this season to take advantage of his coverage skills. Johnson recorded a pair of interceptions in 2019, including a 63-yarder returned for a touchdown against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl that stands as the first defensive TD scored in IU postseason history.
Junior Juwan Burgess will move from strong safety to free safety to provide depth at the position. Burgess recorded two pass breakups last season and tied for the team lead in fumbles lost (two) and fumble recoveries (two).
IN THE BOX
Junior Devon Matthews will get a chance to win the starting job at strong safety after proving his ability in run support last season. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Matthews posted nine tackles, including six solo, in IU’s season-opening win last season against Ball State and finished the year with 37 tackles, including 26 solos.
Matthews also was capable in pass coverage last season with two pass breakups.
Senior Raheem Layne also will move from cornerback to help at the strong safety spot after leading all cornerbacks last season with 30 tackles. Layne brings stronger pass coverage to the position as well.
“We’ve made some other moves more holistically with Jamar Johnson and Raheem Layne moving back to the free safety and rover position so we can get better cover guys back there on the field,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “Yet, at the same time, both those guys are pretty instinctive players that have proven they will make plays when they’re able to play things top-down.”
THE HUSKIES
Marcelino Ball is back for his senior season. The 6-foot, 220-pound Ball is a hard hitter capable of getting to the quarterback (two sacks, six quarterback hurries) on blitzes.
He plays with a nasty streak and sometimes crosses the line with personal foul penalties. If Ball can improve his on-field discipline, he could be poised for a breakout year in 2020.
Junior Bryant Fitzgerald (6-foot, 209) is moving from safety to husky based on his physicality and ability to stop the run. Fitzgerald had 27 tackles last season, including three for loss, and posted a career-best five solo tackles in the Gator Bowl against Tennessee.
