BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is seeking more production and perimeter punch from the shooting guard spot in 2022-23.
Last season, starter Parker Stewart, a transfer from Tennessee-Martin, averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 31 starts, shooting 37.4% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range.
Stewart entered the transfer portal this offseason and returned to UT-Martin, leaving a hole that needs to be filled in the starting lineup.
Here’s a look at IU’s shooting guards going into the 2022-23 season:
THE COMPETITION
Returning sophomore Tamar Bates will be pushed by incoming freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino for the starting job.
The 6-foot-5 Bates started his IU career hot, scoring in double figures in three of his first nine games, before hitting a prolonged slump during Big Ten play. He finished the year averaging 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from the field.
Hood-Schifino, also at 6-5, is an option if IU wants to go with two point guards in the backcourt at the same time. That could provide more flexibility with lineups, with either Hood-Schifino or point guard Xavier Johnson playing off the ball at different times during the game.
THE FUTURE
Incoming freshman C.J. Gunn, a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2022, averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in his senior season at Lawrence North.
Gunn developed more of a perimeter game that could translate as a college freshman and at 6-5 has the size, wingspan and athletic ability to guard multiple positions in head coach Mike Woodson’s switching defense.
THE DEPTH
Anthony Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, bided his time for two seasons while trying to develop a more consistent game. Now a junior, the 6-5, 205-pound Leal will get another chance to prove he deserves more playing time.
Leal has averaged 1.8 points in two seasons at IU in 11 minutes per game while shooting 30.8% (16-of-52) from 3-point range.
In high school, Leal showed the ability to knock down multiple shots from the perimeter, but it hasn’t translated to the college game yet. With a career 38-18 assist-to-turnover ratio, Leal is smart with the basketball and is continuing to improve on the defensive end as well.