BLOOMINGTON – Indiana special teams coach Kasey Teegardin is seeking growth from special teams units in the 2022 season.
The Hoosiers returned one punt for a touchdown in 2021, but also surrendered a kickoff return for a TD on a busted coverage that was a critical momentum play in an eventual 38-24 loss to Cincinnati.
Improving punt and kick coverage units was a point of emphasis this spring and will continue into fall camp.
“When you look at our depth chart this spring, so many new faces,” Teegardin said. “We lost a lot of guys that were key special teams players. We are trying to develop those techniques and those fundamentals.”
Here’s a look at IU’s specialists going into the 2022 season:
THE KICKER
Charles Campbell returns after making 13 of 18 field goal attempts for IU in 2021, including seven of 10 attempts of 40 yards or longer, with a career-long of 55 yards at Maryland. Campbell was perfect on extra point attempts, going 20-for-20. He went 7-for-7 to start the season, but slumped in the second half of the year, making just six of his final 11 attempts.
“Charles did not have the year he expected to have, none of us expected to have,” Teegardin said. “He has to be more consistent, for sure, in the way that he approaches things and prepares for when his opportunity is called.”
Chris Freeman will compete with Campbell into the fall for kickoff responsibilities, to replace Jared Smolar, who has used up his eligibility.
THE PUNTER
James Evans will look to grow as a sophomore after an up-and-down freshman season. Evans averaged 41.9 yards per punt, with 13 downed inside the 20-yard line. Evans at times outkicked his coverage, finishing the year with a net of 38.2 yards.
“James averaging over 41 (yards per punt) was solid for him, and it was the second-best average for a freshman in the country according to PFF (Pro Football Focus),” Teegardin said. “He is right where he needs to be now, but he has to be more consistent. When you look at him and how we punted last year, when we needed it, it wasn't what we needed. That's the biggest thing for him.”
THE RETURN MEN
D.J. Matthews returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown last season against Idaho, but he’s coming off a torn ACL, so it’s unclear whether he will be able to handle punt return duties this season.
David Ellis has returned kickoffs in each of his first three seasons but, like Matthews, dealt with leg injuries that limited him to just three games last season.
Transfer running back Shaun Shivers is another candidate to return kickoffs after posting 233 yards on 14 kickoff returns in three seasons at Auburn.