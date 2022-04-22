BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has used the tight end prominently in its offense during head coach Tom Allen’s tenure.
The Hoosiers will look to continue that trend this season, but it won’t be easy. IU lost its top two pass-catching threats at tight end from last season, Matt Bjorson (eight catches, 69 yards) and third -team All-Big Ten standout Peyton Hendershot (46 catches, 543 yards, four TDs).
New offensive coordinator Walt Bell and tight ends coach Kevin Wright will look to develop a position group that’s dependable catching the football, run blocking and protecting quarterback.
Here’s a look at IU’s tight ends going into the 2022 season:
THE STARTER
A.J. Barner put together a solid spring camp to solidify his hold on the starting job at tight end heading into the 2022 season.
Barner displayed his athletic ability with a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Idaho and finished 2021 with 14 catches for 162 yards and TDs.
A former two-way standout at linebacker and tight end out of Aurora, Ohio, the 6-foot-6, 251-pound Barner has worked on other aspects of his game, such as run blocking, to become a more complete tight end.
"I'm a guy who will take care of my business in the run game and be physical up front," Barnes said. "Being in that leadership role and being vocal.”
THE FUTURE
After redshirting in 2021, Aaron Steinfeldt could get some targets as a redshirt freshman. A three-star recruit out of Bloomington North, Steinfeldt was a two-time all-state player who finished his high school career with 94 catches for 1,444 yards and 12 TDs.
THE DEPTH
Senior Ryan Barnes, redshirt freshman James Bomba and redshirt sophomore Sam Daugstrup are three players capable of breaking into IU’s tight end rotation this season. True freshmen Brody Foley and Ryan Miller are both highly-touted recruits out of Ohio who have potential to develop in future seasons.