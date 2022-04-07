BLOOMINGTON – In a retooled Indiana wide receiving corps, two newcomers have stood out this spring.
JUCO transfer Cam Camper and North Carolina transfer Emery Simmons are making the most of their reps under new offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
Camper has impressed coaches with his diligence and attention to detail.
“Cam is unbelievably committed to being the best player he can be, mentally, physically, the way he takes care of his body,” Bell said. “We call him Coach Cam because he literally is in almost every staff meeting we have. If he’s not in class, he’s with us.”
For Camper, the work ethic comes from being underestimated throughout his high school career. Undersized coming out of high school, Camper went the JUCO route, where he sprouted to 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds and caught 50 passes for 858 yards and four TDs in two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.
“That’s just kind of how I came up because everything wasn’t given to me,” Camper said. “Just feel like I need to put the extra work in.”
The 6-1, 187-pound Simmons was originally committed to IU in 2018 but opted to sign with UNC to play closer to his native Parkton, North Carolina.
After making 30 catches for 516 yards and three TDs in three seasons with the Tar Heels, Simmons felt the time was right for a change.
“My playing time was decreasing a little bit, my role for the team was kind of decreasing,” Simmons said. “So I just felt like I needed a transition to another place because I know I only had two more years of eligibility left. I just wanted to make the best of those years, and I felt like Indiana was the place to do it.”
Simmons described himself as laid back. He often spends his free time studying the playbook at home with his dog, an XL American Bully named Rocco.
“I strive to carry a professional mindset because at the end of the day, that’s the end goal for all of us,” Simmons said.
Bell mentioned Javon Swinton, McCall Ray and Eli Jochem as other receivers who have made plays this spring. He’s also looking forward to working with D.J. Matthews, who is sitting out this spring while rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last September.
An Air Raid offense disciple as a wide receiver at Middle Tennessee State, Bell said part of his scheme for receivers is teaching them how to “manage the gray.”
“Growing up as a player in the air raid, everything is not cookie cutter, everything is not the way .. the way it looks on a playbook page is not the way it’s going to look in real life,” Bell said. “So learning how to just manage the gray.”
EXTRA POINTS
Bell said through two-thirds of spring camp, there has been progress in learning a new offense.
“Really proud of the O-line, have been really proud of how well we’ve run the ball at times, not all the time,” Bell said. “But right now it’s really just identifying the guys that we can count on, learning the base fundamentals and techniques within the schemes and really learning how to operate the way we know how to operate.”
As for the quarterbacks, Bell has been pleased with the work ethic of the group.
“They all possess a winnable set of tools, even though some of their tools are different than others,” Bell said. “So I think we’ve got three or four guys that give us an opportunity to play good football.”
Bell said returning quarterback Jack Tuttle’s preparation has stood out, as has the arm talent of Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Bell said he’s working with Bazelak on being more diligent with his eyes.
“Dexter Williams is doing a really nice job,” Bell said “He’s got really big arm talent, same thing kind of getting his eyes and his feet in the right place, from rep to rep. Donnie Mac, Donaven McCulley, just an unbelievable athlete, a guy that, if he’s a quarterback, the game will be played different, but he’s got credibility.”