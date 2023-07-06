Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.