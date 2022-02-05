BLOOMINGTON -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn heard the boos and taunts from the student section at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before Saturday’s game with Indiana.
But Cockburn and the Illini had the last laugh, as Illinois pulled away for its 15th win in its last 17 road games, beating IU 74-57.
“We don’t care if we’re on the road or not,” Cockburn said. “To us, it’s a home game. We don’t let the noise -- we don’t let anything bother us. We’re poised, and we go out there and execute every game.”
The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn played a big role in the outcome, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot. More importantly, he got IU leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis in early foul trouble. Jackson-Davis sat the final 14:55 of the first half and never found his groove, finishing with just six points on 3-of-9 shooting. Cockburn punctuated his performance against Jackson-Davis by blocking one of his shot attempts in the closing minutes.
Cockburn drew Jackson Davis’ first foul, and the second foul came when Jackson-Davis challenged a 3-point shot on the perimeter against Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer. The questionable call drew boos from the crowd.
“That was a big time for us," Cockburn said. “Trayce, if you know him, he’s a really impactful player, and when you have a guy like that on the bench, it allows you to slow down, take a deep breath, execute better offense.”
In three games head-to-head against Cockburn, Jackson-Davis has gone 15-of-40 from the floor.
“He didn't play particularly well,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
The final basket of the game for Jackson-Davis came when he faced-up Cockburn and drove around him for a layup, putting IU up 46-42 with 13:11 remaining. Jackson-Davis missed his final three shot attempts, all in the paint.
Jackson-Davis still has been unable to develop a perimeter game to complement his scoring in the post, which could have come in handy Saturday against the bigger, more physical Cockburn.
“He's just not comfortable doing it,” Woodson said. “I mean, he shoots some in practice, but he's -- you know, we're not asking him to shoot 3s. You know, but he can make -- I think he can make the 10- to 16-, 17-foot shot. But he just won't shoot them. I got to keep working with him. That's on me.”
IU center Michael Durr subbed in for Jackson-Davis and played Cockburn tough the remainder of the first half, helping limit Cockburn to just five points on 2-of-7 shooting. But Cockburn scored 12 points in the second half on 4-of-7 shooting and got Durr to foul out.
“They forced me to take hard shots, and they forced me to take tough positions in the post,” Cockburn said. “It was all about just coming out in the second half, keeping my mind right, slowing down on my moves and trying to finish whenever I can.”
RACE STUGGLES FROM FLOOR
Race Thompson finished with a team-high 13 points for IU but went just 5-of-13 from the floor. Thompson also snapped a string of three straight games making at least one 3-pointer, going 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.
But Thompson was more bothered by the shots he missed close to the basket.
“I missed some chippies,” Thompson said. “I wish I could have them back. I'm frustrated with myself. We’ve got to get back to work. I can't hang my head on that. So, really, that's all it is. I wish I could have them back, but it's too late now.”
ETC.
• Durr made his first appearance since Jan. 24 against Michigan.
• IU outscored Illinois 18-8 in bench points, with Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway each scoring six points.
