BLOOMINGTON – Star Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did not take part in 5-on-5 workouts at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility in April after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and all-Big Ten defensive honors, averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He was invited to the Combine earlier this month.
Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or return to IU for his senior season. He could end up taking part in some team workouts next week before making his decision. Jackson-Davis is currently projected as an early to mid-second round pick in some NBA mock draft websites.
If Jackson-Davis returns, IU would bring back four starters from a team that finished 21-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 in head coach Mike Woodson’s first season.
“I’m hoping like hell he comes back,” Woodson said during a recent speaking engagement in Fort Wayne. “Because he’s a big piece to the puzzle.”