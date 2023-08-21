BLOOMINGTON -- Classes began at Indiana University on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball roster is set in stone.
There’s still flexibility on the Indiana roster with one scholarship available and room for walk-ons, though it is unlikely at this point a big impact player is coming for the 2023-24 season as a true freshman.
The recruiting focus is on the 2024-25 season as many seniors-to-be zero in on their basketball futures. Here’s a summary of Indiana’s current state of play:
CLASS OF 2024
At least three point guards in the Class of 2024 are still in play for the Hoosiers. The big fish is New York-based Boogie Fland, who visited Bloomington in June.
The 6-foot-3 guard included Indiana among his eight finalists in July. The Hoosiers are competing with Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, Connecticut and St. John’s for Bland, who is considered one of the best point guards available.
Other point guard targets still in play for Indiana include Kentucky’s Tyler Perry and Tennessee’s Curtis Givens III, who plans to visit Indiana in September.
Givens, originally from Tennessee, comes from Monteverde Academy, which produced current Hoosier Malik Reneau and former IU guard and current Los Angeles Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino.
New Jersey-based shooting guard Dylan Harper, ranked No. 1 overall among all Class of 2024 players by Verbal Commits, is a combo guard who included Indiana among his final five schools in June. Indiana is competing with Rutgers, Duke, Auburn and Kansas.
“Come here and Mike Woodson is going to get you prepared for the next level. That’s a big thing for me,” Harper told Yahoo! Sports in June.
Indiana has several shooting guard targets ranked in the national top 50. Maryland native Jaeden Mustaf included Indiana among six finalists. The 6-5 guard will choose between Indiana, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Florida State and Arkansas.
North Carolina native Austin Swartz plans to visit Indiana in September. Other shooting guards still in play include Khani Rooths, Derrion Reid and V.J. Edgecombe.
Indiana is in for five top-50 small forwards. Two have visits scheduled, 6-6 Liam McNeely and 6-5 Annor Boateng -- from Texas and Arkansas, respectively -- are both scheduled for visits in September.
Indiana was among McNeely’s top six with Oklahoma, Kansas, Alabama, Texas and Michigan. Boateng intends to choose between Indiana, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Connecticut native Tyler Betsey, who stands 6-8, already visited Indiana and has the Hoosiers among seven finalists. Others include Duke, Alabama, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Creighton and Villanova. Florida native Rakease Passmore also visited.
Another top-50 small forward, Bryson Tucker, is not yet off the table.
The primary target among power forwards is 6-9 Maryland native Derik Queen. He has a September visit scheduled. Another Monteverde product, Queen has numerous offers, though Indiana’s primary competition could be Queen's home-state Maryland.
Top-50 power forward Asa Newell, a top-10 recruit from Florida, has already visited Indiana. The Hoosiers are competing with Gonzaga, Auburn, Georgia and the G League developmental team to get him.
Stretch forward William Jobe also still has an offer from the Hoosiers.
As centers go, Indiana got bad news earlier in August when Kokomo star Flory Bidunga chose Kansas. Bidunga is considered one of the top five players in the country at any position.
Prior to Bidunga’s announcement, Indiana got involved with Virginia native Patrick Ngongba II. Indiana offered him in May and made his list of eight finalists announced in June.
The 6-10, 235-pound big man will choose between Indiana, Kansas State, Connecticut, Providence, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and Michigan.
CLASS OF 2025 AND BEYOND
Two Class of 2025 prospects -- Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno -- will visit campus in September. Sisley, who plays at Heritage Hills in southern Indiana, is a talented 6-8 stretch forward. Moreno, from Georgetown, Kentucky, is a traditional big man at 6-11 who is an adept post scorer, rebounder and defender.
New Class of 2025 offers Indiana has extended since May include small forward Jamier Jones of Florida, considered one of the nation’s best at his position.
Tennessee-based swingman Amari Allen, North Carolina-based power forward Preston Copeland and German center Eric Reibe, who is playing in Maryland, have all received offers during the summer.
Indiana also made its first 2026 offer to Detroit power forward Jaquan Stennis Jr. in June.
All of the above join Class of 2025 offers already made to at least 10 more recruits, including Anderson native Jalen Haralson of Fishers.
COMMITTED ELSEWHERE
A few Indiana targets have committed elsewhere. In addition to Bidunga, Indiana freshman Gabe Cupps' teammate at Ohio's Centerville High School, shooting guard Jonathan Powell, signed to play at Xavier in June.
Washington, D.C., guard Caleb Williams decided to stay home and play for Georgetown.
Georgia-based shooting guard Gicarri Harris and Michigan big man Aiden Sherrell didn’t include Indiana among their finalists this summer.