COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana is learning how to close out games on the road.
Up seven points at halftime, the Hoosiers continued to flex their defensive muscle, never letting Maryland get comfortable in a workmanlike 68-55 win over the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center.
It was a step forward for an Indiana team that squandered a seven-point halftime lead at Iowa and 17-point halftime lead at Wisconsin earlier this season.
“Our guys came out and responded in the second half,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We haven’t played bad on the road. We’ve had some good games, winnable games, where I couldn’t get them over the hump. But this team is continuing to grow. We’ve just got to keep banging away, see where it leads us.”
Indiana (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) has won four of its last five and picked up its second straight road win to improve to 2-4 on the road this season. The Hoosiers had their way inside, with senior forward Race Thompson posting his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds and junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis adding 17 points and nine rebounds.
“The strength of our ballclub is playing inside-out with both of those guys,” Woodson said. “They were good today.”
Starting point guard Xavier Johnson, playing 45 minutes from his hometown of Arlington, Virginia, had eight points and matched a season-high with nine assists to only two turnovers.
“X is starting to see the game better is what I call it from a point guard standpoint,” Woodson said. “The game is slowing down now. He’s starting to see things, and he’s making winning plays for our ballclub.”
Defensively, IU held Maryland’s high-scoring backcourt tandem -- Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell -- to just 18 points on 5-of-24 shooting. Ayala and Russell combined for 45 points in Maryland’s last game, a 68-60 win at Rutgers.
“We kind of locked in there,” Woodson said. “I thought everybody who guarded Eric and Russell were locked in, and they saw bodies. They weren’t able to see gaps where they could make plays off the bounce.”
Indiana fell into an early 8-0 hole, with Ayala and Donta Scott hitting back-to-back 3s to start the game. But the Hoosiers responded with a 13-0 run, holding the Terrapins scoreless for 5:49. Thompson gave Indiana its first lead, 9-8, on a 3-pointer and sophomore swingman Trey Galloway finished a layup on a fullcourt drive and dish to give Indiana a 13-8 lead.
It remained tight for the rest of the first half, with both teams exchanging leads nine times. Down 26-23, Indiana went on a 10-0 run to close the half, with Johnson feeding Jackson-Davis for a dunk to put the Hoosiers up 33-26 at halftime.
Indiana maintained its edge in the second half, never letting the lead slip below seven points. Up 41-34, Indiana went on an 8-0 run, with Thompson scoring seven of the points on a 14-foot jumper, putback and 3-pointer which extended IU’s lead to 49-34.
From there, Indiana extended its lead to as many as 18 points -- going up 66-48 on a 3-pointer by Khristian Lander with 4:28 remaining. At that point, IU fans at the Xfinity Center started a “Let’s Go Hoosiers” chant, celebrating the team’s first win at Maryland since 1934.
“To start the season, we struggled on the road,” Thompson said. “We went into Nebraska and won on the road. I think that gave us confidence coming into today, that we can win on the road, and we can beat anybody when we play our defense the way we’re supposed to play it.”
Indiana held Maryland (11-10, 3-7) to just 28.6% shooting from the floor and 22.2% shooting from 3-point range (6-of-27). The Hoosiers scored 15 points off 13 Maryland turnovers and blocked six shots, holding a Big Ten team under 60 points for the fourth time this season.
“Our defense was solid from the beginning to the end,” Woodson said. “I think when you go out on the road, you’ve got to defend, and that’s what I told them before the game. You’ve got to rebound the basketball. Offensively, you can’t turn it over, and I thought we were pretty good in all of those categories.”
