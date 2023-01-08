BLOOMINGTON – No. 15 Indiana was hoping to circle the wagons to demonstrate losing two starters wasn’t going to derail the Hoosiers' Big Ten men's basketball title aspirations.
However, apart from notable efforts from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, the wagons are on fire for the Hoosiers. Northwestern took it to Indiana at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall on Sunday.
A late rally made it look better than it truly was for Indiana. The Wildcats led almost from wire-to-wire as the Hoosiers suffered a sobering 84-83 home defeat.
Indiana (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) lost its fourth game out of five against Power Five competition and finds itself in the bottom third of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers were preseason conference favorites.
Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino turned in historical individual performances. Hood-Schifino led Indiana with 33 points, the most by a freshman since Eric Gordon scored the same in his debut in the 2007-08 season.
Jackson-Davis had 24 rebounds, the most by a Hoosier since Steve Downing had 25 on Dec. 11, 1971. Jackson-Davis added 18 points and eight assists.
Remarkable efforts but in a losing cause, and the Hoosiers were searching for answers in the wake of the loss.
“Some of these guys, they haven't ever been put in this position, especially with X and Race out,” said Jackson-Davis referring to the loss of Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson to injuries.
“We've got guys coming in that have never been playing in Big Ten basketball games, like CJ Gunn coming in, Jordan Geronimo starting. Those are guys that haven't been put in this position, and they've got to learn, but they've got to learn fast,” Jackson-Davis added.
Indiana’s most acute problems were poor defense and turnovers. Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige repeatedly made Indiana pay for assignment mistakes as both flummoxed Hoosiers defenders.
Buie had 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Audige had 19 points and eight assists. Very often, both simply beat Indiana defenders one-on-one to get to the rim.
“I just think sometimes we kind of get discombobulated almost, where we're not playing our type of defense. Like the straight-line drives we got nail help, and sometimes the nail guy is not there, and we're just not going our coverages," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of the defensive problems.
“Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are sitting on the sideline, and X has been out a while now, who anchors in guarding the ball coming up the floor and does a lot of pretty good things defensively for us. That's why we're struggling a little bit defensively. We've got two starters that are sitting on the sideline, and I'm reaching trying to figure out who's going to replace that."
Woodson was subsequently asked how Indiana’s current available players improve their defensive performance.
“It ain't rocket science. You've got to work harder. You've got to work harder. I think they've outworked us the last two games,” Woodson said.
Turnovers, many of them unforced, also burned the Hoosiers. Indiana had 16 giveaways that handed Northwestern 25 points. Nine of the turnovers were by the three freshmen who played major minutes.
“When you're dealing with young players, things like that happen. As well as Jalen played today, he had six turnovers. The turnovers that we had led to (25) points, and that's tough to overcome,” Woodson said. “Sixteen doesn't seem like a whole lot, but it's how you turn it over that leads to points and that puts you behind.”
For the Wildcats, the express lane to the rim was wide-open right from the start.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) did nothing tricky, simply running weaves off of screen action at the top of the key. Indiana defenders went over the top of the screen and couldn’t keep up with Buie and Audige.
The Hoosiers got torched this way, to the tune of Wildcat shooting that occasionally was over 70% during a run that saw Northwestern take a peak lead of 34-17 with 8:28 left in the first half.
The purple wave saw Northwestern score on 10 of its first 12 possessions. Indiana went off tendency to try some zone, but it was to no avail.
“We knew how important the start of the game was going to be. Our ability to get open shots, share the ball, we got downhill with dunks, layups and open 3s,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.
Ultimately, it was up to Jackson-Davis to give the Hoosiers a chance.
The All-American had 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the first half. Five of Jackson-Davis’s assists came in the final 8:12 of the half.
No coincidence, then, Indiana went on a 17-7 run over the period as the Hoosiers made their halftime deficit manageable. Indiana was 41-34 in arrears.
A beachhead for a second-half rally? Not exactly. Indiana failed to score on seven of its first eight possessions of the second half. Northwestern’s lead went back up to 15 during that stretch.
Seemingly every time Indiana made a dent in the Wildcats’ advantage, Northwestern hit a shot to stem the tide. The Wildcats led by 11 with 1:59 left.
Indiana finished with an improbable 16-6 run, including a Trey Galloway 50-foot bomb at the buzzer, but the Hoosiers paid the price for their mistakes through the majority of the contest.
Indiana goes back on the road next as it travels to Penn State on Wednesday.