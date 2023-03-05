BLOOMINGTON – The stakes for Indiana’s men’s basketball team were made crystal clear before tipoff Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Losses by both Maryland and Iowa earlier in the day put the No. 15 Hoosiers and opponent Michigan in position for a winner-take-all showdown to get the coveted double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
In addition, it was Senior Day and the last chance for fans to pay tribute to six seniors, including all-time Indiana great Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The storylines were already compelling, but little did anyone know the derring-do it would take to write the final chapter.
Indiana dominated the first 15 minutes, got dominated for the next 15 and then produced a stirring comeback. The Hoosiers, down 12 in the second half, forced and controlled most of overtime, but then held on for dear life to edge a 75-73 victory.
“It’s the story of how our team has been this year. We’ve had some ups and downs, and it’s been a roller-coaster, but we fight, and there’s been a lot of fight from these guys,” Jackson-Davis said.
Appropriately on Senior Day, Jackson-Davis carried the Hoosiers with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Race Thompson added 16 points, and Jalen Hood-Schifino contributed 13 points.
“I can’t say enough about Trayce Jackson-Davis. He’s had a stellar, stellar career here at Indiana, but he’s still got a lot of basketball left,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, echoing similar sentiments he had for the Assembly Hall crowd during Senior Day activities.
Hunter Dickinson paced Michigan with 24 points, and Kobe Bufkin added 19.
The reward for Indiana, besides the right to exhale after a breathtaking contest, is significant. The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament – depending on the outcome of the Northwestern-Rutgers game, which was still being played Sunday night.
The double-bye puts Indiana on par with the rest of the Big Ten’s best in that it will only need to win three games to earn the tournament title.
“It’s very important. We played three straight games three straight nights (in the 2022 tournament). Man, that’s tough, physically, as well as mentally. This year, it will be a little different,” Woodson said.
Indiana spent most of the first half atoning for the defensive sins it committed in last Tuesday’s 90-68 loss to Iowa — until the Hoosiers backslid.
After an opening 3-point make, Michigan only made three field goals in the next 15 minutes. Indiana held Michigan under 25% shooting for most of the half.
The Hoosiers’ offense operated at a normal rate, and Indiana reached a peak lead of 27-13 with 4:32 left.
Then Indiana let its guard down on both ends. It started with a Bufkin baseline dunk which kick-started a 14-2 half-ending run for the Wolverines. All of Indiana’s good defensive work in the first half was for naught as the Hoosiers held a slim two-point halftime lead.
As it turned out, Indiana hadn’t seen anything yet from the Wolverines.
Michigan (17-14, 11-9) stormed to a 42-34 lead as it scored on its first six possessions of the second half. The Hoosiers briefly pulled their deficit back to four, but Michigan counter punched with another 12-4 run to take a 12-point lead. Indiana was in complete disarray.
“We could have easily quit down 10 early in the second half. They were hitting shots, but instead we dug in on defense, counteracted their runs and played hard and played for each other,” Jackson-Davis said.
What got the Hoosiers straightened out? A Tamar Bates 3-pointer at 12:14 stopped the Michigan tsunami, but it was a defensive recovery that did the trick. Michigan had six possessions without a field goal, and it gave Indiana an escape hatch.
A 17-6 Indiana run put the Hoosiers up one with 2:50 left, but Michigan answered with four straight of its own to take a three-point lead. Hood-Schifino’s 3-pointer with a minute left tied the game, and neither team could find a breakthrough for the remainder of regulation.
Riding a wave, Indiana scored the first six points of overtime. Miller Kopp’s long 2-pointer with 2:21 left in the extra period seemed to indicate the Hoosiers would coast to the finish, but Indiana didn’t score again.
A Dickinson 3-pointer with 1:58 left made it a one-possession game. Neither team could find a breakthrough, but when Thompson stole the ball from Dickinson with 14 seconds left, it seemed it was finally over for Indiana.
However, Thompson missed both free throws, and Michigan had life. Kopp fouled Dug McDaniel, who made one and missed his next on purpose. Thompson rebounded, and Indiana could clinch again.
Thompson missed two free throws again, but Michigan never got a potential game-winning shot off.
Bufkin, who was stellar throughout the contest, turned it over bringing the ball up the court, and Indiana survived on a day where it refused to lose.
“I told Trayce and I told Jalen, ‘I’m not losing this game. I can’t lose this game.’ It was really just playing desperate,” Thompson said.