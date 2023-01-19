CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- You simply could not take your eyes off Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and the show he put on Thursday at Illinois.
The only party that seemed to disagree was the Illinois coaching staff, who decided not to double-team the Hoosiers' star.
It was a decision Jackson-Davis made the Fighting Illini regret. His 35-point effort super-charged an 80-65 road win for the Hoosiers at State Farm Center.
Indiana, which started 1-4 in Big Ten play, won its second consecutive game to get its conference campaign pointed back in the right direction. The Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) also broke Illinois’ four-game win streak.
Jackson-Davis was 15 of 19 from the field, leading an Indiana effort that saw the Hoosiers shoot 61.8% overall. According to Indiana sports information, it was the fourth-highest percentage in a Big Ten game for the Hoosiers since 2001.
Jackson-Davis added nine rebounds and five assists in a bravado performance. His 35 points were his career high in a Big Ten game and his second-highest career total overall.
“The biggest thing for me is getting healthier and healthier. This week was the first time I practiced in a month-and-a-half,” Jackson-Davis said. “My teammates put me in a position to score, and then they didn’t send the double and I had to make them pay.”
Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who once scored 48 points in the same building, appreciated how Jackson-Davis took the bull by the horns.
“I played him a lot of minutes and played him the whole first half. We rode him,” Woodson said. “They didn’t double-team him, and at each timeout I was like, ‘double team might be coming,’ and we had to set our offense accordingly, but it never came, and he made great plays around the rim.”
Greatly helping Jackson-Davis’s cause was Illinois’ decision not to double-team the Indiana center, a rarity for Jackson-Davis. Free to move about Illinois’ cabin, Jackson-Davis devastated Illini defenders, most notably, Illinois big man Dain Dainja.
Jackson-Davis wasn’t camped in the post. Much of his best action came with him starting at the top of the key. He either beat Dainja and others off the dribble, or cut to the basket, where he was found by teammates.
Was Jackson-Davis surprised the double team never came?
“Coach told me before the game that they probably wouldn’t start doubling. So I just had to go play, and that’s what I did. Then they never sent it,” Jackson-Davis noted. “Sometimes they crowded a bit and I kicked it or sent it to JG (Jordan Geronimo). Most of the night they let me crab-dribble to the middle. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”
It wasn’t just Jackson-Davis who shined. Forward Geronimo had his second straight productive game. He scored 13 points and had eight rebounds. Geronimo did most of his damage in the first half when he and Jackson-Davis were both 6-for-6 from the field.
“He’s playing like he played at the end of last season. He’s just moving around. He’s cleaning up stuff. He’s cutting when he needs to cut, and Trayce is rewarding him with passes. He’s offensive rebounding. He’s blocking shots. That’s what he does,” Woodson said.
Indiana badly needed the win after digging itself a Big Ten hole. One of the biggest decisions of the game was made very early.
Rarely are timeouts noteworthy, but when Illinois took an early 4-0 lead, Woodson sensed trouble and called a timeout to settle the Hoosiers down.
It worked wonderfully for Indiana. The Hoosiers went on a 12-0 run and forced the Illini into turnovers and poor shots.
It seemed Indiana’s wave would never crest. After Illinois held serve to keep its deficit at eight, Indiana clamped down again. The Illini came up empty on five straight possessions, and the Hoosiers surged ahead to take a 35-16 lead.
Indiana was riding high and Illinois had just five field goals when the Hoosiers reached their peak lead.
That didn’t last. Illinois (13-6, 4-4) finished the half on a 17-8 run as Indiana led 43-33 at halftime. Nightmares of Indiana’s road trip to Iowa, where the Hoosiers blew an early 19-point lead, were coming back to mind.
Indiana made sure recent history didn’t repeat itself, and Jackson-Davis led the charge. From the time he converted a three-point play with 19:31 left in the half, it was his show.
Jackson-Davis went on to score 22 points in the second half. He did it in dazzling form with three power dunks and a lob where he changed direction mid-air, gravity not defending him any better than Illinois did.
The only time Illinois threatened was when it employed a press midway through the half, but the Illini never got closer than 12, and Indiana’s lead ballooned again afterward.
“It was good,” said Jackson-Davis on not getting as much body contact. “I’m just taking what the defense gives me, honestly, and just make the right play. Tonight, they decided they were going to let me beat them, so that’s what I did.”
Indiana has a short turnaround as Michigan State comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.