When it comes to No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana, your eyes take you straight to the tale of tape in the paint.
For the Boilermakers, 7-foot-4 junior Zach Edey is averaging 21.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
He is the quintessential traditional post player. Tall, wide and with a huge wingspan, there is not a physical specimen like Edey in college basketball.
For the Hoosiers, 6-foot-9 senior Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 blocks.
Jackson-Davis is stylistically the opposite of Edey -- not incredibly big or wide but mobile, someone who can operate away from the basket and see the floor to find teammates.
Both draw outsized defensive attention from opponents. Both are likely to be first-team All-Americans, and both have a solid case for National Player of the Year.
It's one of the most intriguing one-on-one matchups in all of college basketball in one of the sport's best rivalries.
Part 1 plays out at 4 p.m. Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as preseason Big Ten favorite Indiana tries to slow down Big Ten leader Purdue.
Both coaches handled the marquee matchup in different ways, both respectful of the other's talent.
"I don't want to get caught up in the Trayce-Edey thing. They're both great players. They're playing well for both teams. We just got to see where it leads us," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Thursday. "When you look at Edey, he's seen double-teams. He's seen zones. The guy is just a big presence in the middle that demands the ball.
"And they go to him a lot, a lot more than they did last season. He didn't play the minutes that he's playing now last season."
Purdue coach Matt Painter threw praise at Jackson-Davis.
"He's hard to deal with, whether he has the ball in the perimeter, mid-post or low post. His ability to make that second effort with that second jump is impressive," Painter told the Purdue media Friday. "He's going to score points against you. It just depends on what you try to take away, emphasis on try."
Though Jackson-Davis and Edey have faced off in six previous Indiana-Purdue matchups, the dynamic is different on the Boilermakers' side. In the previous two seasons, Edey shared time with Trevion Williams in the paint.
This time, it's mano-a-mano. Though, of course, it's not quite as simple as that. If they cancel each other out, the mantle falls on which support cast is better.
Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) has the more productive combo in freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer (13 points per game) and Braden Smith (9.9). After them, no one on the Boilermakers averages more than seven per game, but in tandem with Edey, their contribution is usually more than enough.
"They say you can't win with freshmen a lot of times in college basketball, but they're proving that they belong. They have a system that fits them, and they're playing well," Woodson said.
Indiana (15-7, 6-5) can turn to guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (12.1), but has higher-scoring next options in guards Tamar Bates (8.3) and Miller Kopp (8.2). Trey Galloway has averaged 7.9 points since Xavier Johnson got hurt Dec. 17 at Kansas.
Hood-Schifino is coming off of a nightmarish 1-for-14 shooting performance at Maryland on Tuesday, but in the game before that, he scored 24 against Ohio State.
"You have to get into him and don't let him get comfortable. Getting into a rhythm for him opens up things for other people. That's an important matchup for us," Painter said.
Both games last year were extremely close. Indiana won 68-65 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 20, 2022, riding Rob Phinisee's 20 points and game-winning 3-pointer with 17 seconds left. The Boilermakers were No. 1 at the time last year, and the Indiana win set off a wild court-storming celebration in its wake.
In the 2022 regular season finale March 5, Purdue held off Indiana 69-67 at Mackey Arena.
Purdue has a three-game lead atop the Big Ten and is four games ahead of Indiana, currently tied for fifth. The conference implications always run secondary to the bitter rivalry between the schools.
"It's a rivalry like none other. The atmosphere and the anticipation of the game is great. This game means a lot to many people, especially me being from Indiana. I can't wait," said Galloway, a Culver native.
To amplify Galloway's thoughts on how big the game is, Indiana modified its general admission seating protocols for the contest. Students will be permitted to line up at 9 a.m. Saturday, two hours earlier than usual. Students will also line up inside Gladstein Fieldhouse given predicted cold weather.
FISCHER TO BE HONORED
Indiana will celebrate the 50-year career of Don Fischer, voice of Indiana men's basketball and football. He will be honored in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at halftime of Saturday’s game with Purdue.
Fischer has the fourth longest tenure of all play-by-play announcers in Division I college basketball. He grew up in Rochelle, Illinois.
Fischer has been named the National Sports Media Association’s Indiana Sportscaster of the Year 27 times.
Fischer has worked alongside Joe Smith, Max Skirvin, Bob Hammel, Todd Leary, Royce Waltman and Errek Suhr calling IU basketball.