IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Indiana coach Mike Woodson and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery are both emotional men.
They generally express their emotions in different ways – McCaffery is famously fiery on the court, while Woodson rarely holds back when speaking off of it.
On Thursday, their emotions mixed like oil and water in a late-game confrontation in a game ultimately won by Iowa, 91-89.
What set off the aggravation was a foul called on Iowa’s Filip Rebraca with 53 seconds left. Rebraca was deemed to have pushed Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. At the time of the foul, Iowa led by two, but Jackson-Davis could tie it if he could make both ends of a one-and-one at the line.
The foul was Rebraca’s fifth. Replay showed Rebraca mildly pushed off on Jackson-Davis as the Indiana senior tried to get into a post-up position. By letter of the law, it was a foul, but it was one that isn’t always called.
Once the replay was shown at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa fans booed lustily.
Though FS1 cameras didn’t pick up how it started, words were exchanged at some point. Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond and McCaffery were at the center of it.
The confrontation was escalated when McCaffery crossed over the center-line and was near the Indiana bench area. Rosemond was involved while Indiana assistant coach Armond Hill tried to be a peacemaker.
Woodson was not the target at first, but then he got involved as well as players on both teams. In addition to Coach McCaffery, Connor McCaffery was pulled back from over the center-line by Iowa staff.
The situation had Woodson hot under the collar in his postgame press conference.
“I'm not even going to comment on that because that's bull----. That's what it is. You can print that,” said Woodson, obviously not refraining from comment. “Again, when you can allow coaches to come across half-court into your space, that's bull----. It is.”
Complicating matters, official Paul Szelc did signal a technical foul. But for whom? For neither as it turned out. It was rescinded without explanation.
“He did call the tech, and he pulled it back. Which is bull----. The guy should have been thrown out of the g--d--- game,” Woodson said.
Crossing the center-line is illegal as coaches are mandated to stay in their coaching box. NCAA guidelines say a coach is due a warning for the first violation with a technical foul for subsequent infractions.
McCaffery had already received a technical foul earlier in the game, though not for leaving his coaching box.
After the situation simmered a bit and Jackson-Davis made one of two at the line, Woodson and McCaffery glared in each other’s direction for a few seconds. Their postgame handshake was uneventful but brief.
McCaffery was not asked by the Iowa media about the incident.
As of Friday night, the Big Ten had not commented on the demeanor of the coaches, Woodson’s postgame remarks or provided an explanation for the technical foul, whom it was for and why it was rescinded.
NO WORD ON THOMPSON INJURY
As of Friday, there was no update on the condition of Race Thompson’s injured right knee.
Thompson was injured with 4:30 left in the first half. Iowa guard Tony Perkins lost the ball and his balance in trying to track it down. He crashed into the back of Thompson’s right leg as Thompson was guarding a different Hawkeye.
Thompson buckled and immediately grabbed his right knee. He was later helped off the floor and could not put weight on his right leg.
Thompson did not return and was on crutches by halftime.
MCCAFFERY ON DEFENSE
Fran McCaffery explained how Iowa contended with Jackson-Davis. While the Indiana center scored 30 points, the Iowa coach seemed pleased with how the Hawkeyes handled him defensively.
“He has tremendous athletic power, size and strength. We wanted to play man-to-man and give some help, but then we had to go to the zone, and sometimes Filip is in there by himself. Great job by Filip lasting as long as he did. He played 38 minutes,” McCaffery said.
The bigger deal was what Iowa did against Hoosiers other than Jackson-Davis, especially after Thompson was injured.
In the second half, if you take Jackson-Davis’ 5-for-9 shooting out of the equation, the rest of the Hoosiers were 8-for-21 from the field.
DAY OF HISTORY
Thursday’s game marked the 40-year anniversary of Iowa’s first basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes opened the 15,056-capacity facility on Jan. 5, 1983, with a loss against Michigan State.
Iowa’s comeback from a 21-point deficit was history in itself. It was the third-largest comeback in Iowa’s basketball history and its largest ever against a Big Ten opponent on its home floor.