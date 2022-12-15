Indiana and Kansas. On the short list of big-name men's college basketball programs, there aren't two much higher.
The historic men's basketball programs will meet for just the second time in 27 years when the Hoosiers and Jayhawks reunite at noon Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Like Indiana's Nov. 30 home game against North Carolina, this matchup has lore rooted in shared excellence and consequential showdowns between the programs. Of the 14 times they've played, only twice did the game feature a match of unranked teams, and that last occurred in 1972.
Between them, Indiana and Kansas have nine national championships. Kansas is the defending national champion.
Two of Indiana's five national championships were won directly against Kansas. In 1940, the Hoosiers prevailed 60-42 over the Jayhawks in Kansas City in just the second NCAA men's basketball tournament contested.
In 1953, the two met again in Kansas City. This time, it was a much-closer contest. Indiana won 69-68 thanks to Don Schlundt's 30-point game and a game-winning free throw with 27 seconds left by Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who colorfully recalled the moment in his 2013 book "Boom Baby."
After Indiana coach Branch McCracken told Leonard he would make the winning free throw because he had “ice water in his veins.” Leonard quipped, “It sure felt awfully warm when it was running down my leg.”
The two championship victories for Indiana provide their 8-6 margin in the all-time series.
The Hoosiers and Jayhawks met four times from 1971-74, all of the games won by Indiana, an emerging national powerhouse.
What is remembered by the largest group of today's Indiana and Kansas fans were the six games between the pair in the 1990s.
Two were NCAA Tournament games, both in regionals, both won by Kansas. The four others were part of a unique series where two games were played on campus and the other two were played at Indianapolis in the Hoosier Dome and in Kansas City at Kemper Arena.
The Indiana-Kansas game was a highlight of both teams' non-conference schedules at the time, as well as games of high national interest. Every 1990s matchup had at least one team in the Associated Press top 10, three were top-10 showdowns and each team was ranked No. 1 in one of the contests.
Fans could look forward to the tradition, but also the fantastic players for both teams and the pairing of legendary coaches Bob Knight of Indiana and Roy Williams of Kansas.
One of those stars was Indiana legend Brian Evans. He was a participant in all but one of the 1990s Indiana-Kansas games.
"We had Kentucky (on the schedule), too. Those were two games we were always going to play, and it doesn't get much better than that," Evans said.
The only game Evans wasn't a part of in the 1990s saga was the Hoosiers' 83-65 loss in the 1991 NCAA Tournament regional semifinal in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Evans' first taste of the series came in Dec. 1992 at the Hoosier Dome, a 74-69 win for No. 3 Kansas against No. 2 Indiana. Later that season, Evans played 27 minutes in Indiana's 83-77 NCAA Tournament loss in St. Louis.
Next was Indiana's visit to Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 22, 1993. Evans had already been a part of big-game atmospheres, but this one stood out.
"They were waiting for you. The place was going crazy. The crowd? You could hear it from the locker room 30 minutes before the game. That doesn't happen in every Big Ten stop. You could feel it, and it was such a cool thing," Evans said.
Evans, however, didn't have a good game. He scored one point in a memorable overtime clash decided on a banked 3-pointer by Kansas guard Jacque Vaughn at the buzzer to give the Jayhawks an 86-83 victory. For Kansas fans, it's considered one of the best games in Allen Fieldhouse history.
Not so much for Evans.
"I had a poor game. It was right before Christmas, and I think we were able to go home for two days and see family. I get home and I got a phone call saying I needed to get back to Bloomington to watch tape with (assistant) Coach (Dan) Dakich," Evans recalled.
"Poor Dan Dakich. I think his son Andrew was an infant at the time, and he had the same phone call to go through the film with me. I wanted to do the let's not do it and say we did, but we didn't. We both went back to Bloomington. That memory sticks out because that stunk. The next couple of years, I was ready for them to come back."
And ready the Hoosiers were. On Dec. 17, 1994, revenge was exacted. The Jayhawks were No. 3 at the time. The Hoosiers were unranked. But Evans was thrilled the Jayhawks would be getting a taste of the cauldron the Hoosiers got the year before in the Sunflower State.
"The Assembly Hall game my junior year, it was like the North Carolina game we just had (on Nov. 30). The place was on fire. We got so much out of the crowd. There's no denying that. The crowd is so excited about being at IU-Carolina or IU-Kansas. There's something about those blueblood names, and the environment is on fire," Evans said.
Indiana battered Kansas 80-61. Evans scored a game-high 29 points. Alan Henderson scored 22. Both had more than any Kansas player.
There was one more game in the 1990s series — at Kemper Arena in 1995. Evans scored 26, but Indiana fell 91-83 to a Kansas team that had five future NBA players, including Paul Pierce. Pierce was one of many Kansas players Evans said he enjoyed competing against. Raef LaFrentz, Jerod Haase, Rex Walters, Adonis Jordan and Greg Ostertag were just a few of the familiar names the Jayhawks had in the era.
The Hoosiers and Jayhawks have played just once since, a 2016 game in Honolulu won 103-99 by Indiana.
Today, Evans co-runs the Indianapolis-based Aurora Sleep Clinic. He founded the clinic with fellow Indiana basketball standout Steve Green, Knight's first recruit in 1971.
Evans is proud Indiana is back to playing teams like Kansas.
"For years and years, when we were in decline and ducking people, not trying to play anybody so we could fumble and stumble our way into 20 wins and sneak into the tournament -- that's not who we are," Evans said. "Go play people. I love that (Indiana coach) Mike (Woodson) is ready to go play on those big stages. It's the only way to get ready for the tournament.
"Kentucky and Kansas need to be a part of our calendar every single-year in my opinion. It's huge. I love it. All of the fan base should love it. Go play people."