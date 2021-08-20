BLOOMINGTON — With five players with starting experience returning, Indiana isn’t at a shortage of options on the offensive line heading into the 2021 season.
For senior tackle Caleb Jones, a two-year starter and the unquestioned leader of the group, the challenge this season is to maintain a high standard.
“As far as we are willing to work and prepare to go is as far as we’ll go,” Jones said. “I don’t think there’s any limit to where we can go to.”
IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller said the goal for the No. 17 Hoosiers is to find the best five players on the offensive line and get them to jell in time for the season opener Sept. 4 at No. 18 Iowa. That process remains ongoing.
“I actually shook up the depth chart a little bit after (Thursday’s) practice,” Hiller said. “As you can expect, there was some long faces if guys went the wrong way on the depth chart. At the same time, what they have to realize at the same time is competition breeds success.”
Returning starters on the offensive line include Jones at tackle, Matthew Bedford at tackle, Luke Haggard at tackle, Mike Katic at guard and Dylan Powell at both guard and center.
“A big thing from last year to this year was being able to run the ball,” Jones said. “That’s been our focus, pretty much for most of this fall camp, is just making sure that we are able to open up holes for our running backs and make our offense as balanced as it should be so we can play at the level that we need to, to get to where we want to get to.”
Hiller said at times last season, the Hoosiers were able to close out games with the run facing heavy boxes against them, but he wants to develop more consistency in that area.
“It’s a mentality, and it’s got to be we just can’t — just because they stack the box doesn’t mean we have to throw the football,” Hiller said. “There’s answers to that, but we also have to say, you know what, we don’t care how many dudes are in there.”
Jones, an Indianapolis native, took it upon himself to prepare to run block better for 2021. After playing at near 390 pounds last season, the 6-foot-6 Jones went on a strict offseason diet and conditioning regimen. No more eating at his dad’s barbecue restaurant. Jones said he checked in at camp this August at 350 pounds.
“I have not played at 350 pounds since I was about a sophomore and junior in high school,” Jones said. “So I’m at a really good weight that I feel a lot better at. I feel a lot faster when I’m moving. I feel like I have a lot more wind, so I can go and, you know, at the end of the day that’s really what it’s all about is being able to play with no parameters, nothing holding me back, so it definitely feels very good.”
Jones credited IU strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman for putting him on the right plan to lose weight.
“With Coach Wellman coming from the NFL, Caleb has those aspirations,” Hiller said. “I think the light bulb came on in that regard.”
Haggard went the other direction, filling out his 6-7 frame to 305 pounds after playing between 250 and 260 pounds last season
“He’s definitely filled that frame out now,” Jones said. “He’s probably at about 310, 315, strong as an ox, and I’m really excited to see what he’s able to do.”
Hiller said Katic and Bedford are continuing to show more maturity. Bedford said an offseason goal was to improve his pass protection skills.
“Just working with Coach Hiller tremendously during individual periods,” Bedford said. “ … Playing with leverage, playing with balance.”
Powell and Charlie O’Connell are battling in camp for the starting job at center. Tim Weaver, Randy Holtz, Khalil Benson, Cam Knight, Brady Feeney and Vinny Fiacable all are depth options across the line as well.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys battling inside,” Hiller said.
