FORTVILLE -- In one whirlwind year, 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward and Indianapolis Cathedral standout Xavier Booker emerged as one of the top college basketball recruits in the Class of 2023.
Whether Booker, an Indianapolis native, stays close to home to begin his college career remains to be seen. But Booker said the Hoosiers are still recruiting him hard and he hears from all three IU basketball assistants – Brian Walsh, Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond – often.
Booker took an official visit to IU last fall, just as head coach Mike Woodson was entering his first season as head coach. At that time, Booker was ranked 91st in the country by 247.com. But after leading Cathedral to a Class 4A state title in March and a strong spring on the AAU circuit, Booker rose to No. 4 in 247.com’s latest rankings a few weeks ago.
Duke, Michigan State and Kansas are among schools that have offered Booker, with Kentucky showing recent interest as well.
“I just want to go to a school where I fit in every aspect — academically, athletically, coaching style,” Booker said following Wednesday night’s Indiana Senior All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars game at Mount Vernon. “I’m really just trying to go to a school where I fit in and I know I belong and the coaches have my best interest in mind.”
Booker said he often receives feedback from Woodson, who doesn’t always tell him what he wants to hear but what he needs to hear.
“He sometimes says I need to rebound more,” Booker said. “He told me I need to get more aggressive. He told me I need to play harder. …
“It’s a good type of criticism. Definitely I could feel it when I’m not playing hard enough, I’m not rebounding hard enough, I’m not being aggressive, stuff like that. So it’s good that he actually cares and wants me to be my best.”
After earning Most Valuable Player honors at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Booker opted to play for the Indiana Junior All-Stars a day later, with his flight not returning to Indianapolis until 2 a.m.
The jet lag showed on the court during the game, which the Indiana Senior All-Stars won 90-75. In 22 minutes, Booker had more turnovers (three) than points (two), going 1-of-5 from the floor with four rebounds.
“My legs weren’t there,” Booker said.
Booker said what has stood out on his visits to IU – he took an unofficial one last summer – is the family atmosphere Woodson has created.
“The vibe I got with the coaches, it’s like a family type of bond with them,” Booker said. “They are really cool people. They really seem to have the best interests. They care about me.”
Booker is a big man with perimeter skills who can shoot out to the 3-point line and handle the ball up court. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season at Cathedral and had 13 points and nine rebounds in the Irish's state title game win over Chesterton.
Cathedral coach Jason Delaney said what stands out about Booker is his versatility.
“He can do everything on the court,” Delaney said. “He can guard. We’ve challenged him, and he’s done a great job guarding all five spots on the floor, and he can play all five spots. He’s thinking the game and making reads. He’s able to transition to make good decisions. He rebounds. He can shoot.”
Booker credited both Delaney and his AAU coaches at the George Hill All Indy program for his continued development.
“My confidence has gone up a lot,” Booker said. “I’m just continuing to put the work in and surround myself with the right group of people who push me harder and harder every day and continue to let me feel free with my game and let me play.”