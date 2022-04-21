BLOOMINGTON -- Less than a week after committing, Malik Reneau signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday, officially becoming a part of Indiana’s 2022 incoming freshman class.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Reneau is a five-star recruit and considered one of the top high school power forwards in the country. Reneau averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds at talent-laden Montverde (Florida) Academy and is ranked inside the top 30 in the country by three major recruiting sites, ESPN.com (22), Rivals (25) and 247 (28).
“Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork, and he uses his quickness to his advantage.”
Woodson said Reneau has a high basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has shown effort and toughness on both ends of the floor.
“Defensively, he is well suited to today’s game,” Woodson said. “He keeps his man in front of him and can step out in pick-and-roll situations and hold his own.”
Reneau joins an incoming class that includes Montverde teammate and point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (6-5, 185, ranked 21st by 247Sports, 24th by ESPN, 17th by Rivals.com), Georgia Class 4A player of the year forward Kaleb Banks (6-8, 215, ranked 74th by 247Sports, 78th by ESPN, 130th by Rivals.com) and Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn (6-5, 175, ranked 141st by 247Sports).
IU’s 2022 class is ranked fifth in the country by 247, its highest ranking since its 2013 class was ranked fourth.