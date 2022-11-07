Indiana's women's basketball team has been in the NCAA Tournament for two years running and in the national rankings during the last three seasons, so it gives the impression consistent success is relatively new to the Hoosiers.
However, since coming to Indiana from Indiana State before the 2014-15 season, head coach Teri Moren has only failed to win 20 games once.
She has built and reloaded before, and the task before her is to keep the good vibes going that saw the Hoosiers host a regional in 2022 before a Sweet 16 exit at Connecticut.
For the 2022-23 season, Moren has cornerstones to build on, but an infusion of transfers will have to contribute to meet the expectations that confront the Hoosiers.
Indiana, ranked 11th nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, was picked to finish second in the Big Ten by the media and third by the coaches.
In both polls, the Hoosiers were picked behind 2022 nemesis Iowa, the Big Ten regular season co-champion and conference tournament champion, at Indiana's expense. Indiana was picked behind Big Ten co-champion Ohio State in the coaches poll.
Here are five things to look for as the Hoosiers begin their season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Vermont at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall.
5. Can Indiana do some things it did well just a bit better?
As good as Indiana was in 2022, it's easy to forget the Hoosiers actually finished fifth in the Big Ten regular season race, two games behind co-champions Iowa and Ohio State.
If the Hoosiers are to live up to their billing for 2023, they will have to do the many things they did well just a bit better.
That seems elementary, but in many respects, the Hoosiers were jacks of all trades but masters of none.
Indiana ranked in the top half of nearly every significant statistical category in the Big Ten in 2022 — offensive rebounding and 3-point makes were the only exceptions — but the Hoosiers didn't rank higher than third in any category.
Certainly, that speaks to the diversity of Indiana's skill set but also to the notion if Indiana finds itself in a close game, it doesn't always have that one go-to thing it does well. And sometimes, that's what's needed.
4. Will chemistry be the same?
For the last two seasons of Indiana's most fruitful period under Moren, it truly was a five-woman band.
When it came to guards Grace Berger, Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardano-Hillary and forwards Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe, the Hoosiers were unimpeachable. They took up 10 of the 11 top scoring spots for the Hoosiers in the last two seasons and were the leaders in assists and rebounds by a wide margin as well.
Patberg, Cardano-Hillary and Gulbe moved on after the 2022 season. While Berger and Holmes were arguably the best players in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Indiana's success came from the cohesiveness and the collective near telepathy of the five when they played together.
Patberg remains as part of the women's coaching support staff, but it will be hard to replicate the hive mind that made them all better than the sum of their considerable parts.
3. Transfers to the rescue
Moren wasted no time augmenting the Hoosiers' roster.
The transfer portal was fruitful. Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish, Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia and Providence transfer forward Alyssa Geary are all on board.
Parrish, the 2020 Miss Basketball at Hamilton Southeastern, is the best-known player inside the state of Indiana. She was the Ducks' most prolific 3-point shooter in 2022, with 147 attempts at a 35.4% clip.
Her shooting will be welcome, but she will likely get a chance to handle the ball a bit more than she did in Eugene.
Scalia's benefit is obvious. She can shoot lights out, and Indiana needs a shooter. Scalia was fifth in the Big Ten at 41.3% and had more attempts than anyone else in the top 10 in shooting.
Geary, a 6-foot-4 graduate transfer, provides grit in the paint to pair with Holmes much as Gulbe once did. Geary averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Friars.
2. Berger-Holmes axis
The transfers provide an infusion of quality, but the heart of the Hoosiers beats with proven veterans Berger and Holmes.
Both were preseason All-Big Ten selections by coaches and the media. They have taken turns as leading scorers for the Hoosiers -- Holmes (17.8) led in 2021 and Berger (16.2) in 2022.
Holmes remained productive in 2022, even while missing a month with a knee injury. Now at full strength, she is one of the best post players in the Big Ten.
Berger has extraordinary basketball IQ. She is the rare player who combines raw talent, intelligence but also the grit to take over a stretch of game when it's called for.
They are a formidable one-two punch that will keep the Hoosiers in Big Ten contention. However, they're not the only one-two combo in the league.
1. Navigating a loaded Big Ten
Big Ten women's basketball is absolutely loaded. All 10 players on the Big Ten preseason team were on the all-conference team in 2022.
There's a power trio of formidable combos. In addition to Berger-Holmes, No. 14 Ohio State boasts guards Jacy Sheldon (19.7) and Taylor Mikesell (18.6). Both were preseason All-Big Ten.
Then there's No. 4 Iowa, a thorn in Indiana's side in 2022. The Hoosiers lost three close games to the Hawkeyes, no defeat by more than seven points.
Guard Caitlin Clark is a National Player of the Year candidate. Clark was the Big Ten leader in scoring (27 points per game) and assists (8 per game) and was in the top 10 in rebonuding, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.
She's joined by post standout Monika Czinano (21.2), the primary recipient of Clark's service.
Maryland (No. 17), Nebraska (No. 22) and Michigan (No. 25) are also ranked nationally in an unforgiving Big Ten gauntlet.