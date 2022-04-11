BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana plucked three transfers from three different Division I teams to form its 2022 women’s basketball signing class.
One familiar addition is the signing of former 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball, Sydney Parrish, who is transferring from Oregon. A former Hamilton Southeastern standout from Fishers, Parrish averaged 24.8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 steals to earn McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American honors.
A 6-foot-2 guard, Parrish averaged 7.5 points in two seasons at Oregon. She has three years of eligibility remaining.
“We are very glad that Syndey is back in Indiana,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “We’ve had a long relationship dating back to her days before her decorated high school career where she was a McDonald’s All American and Indiana Miss Basketball. We want to recruit the very best players, and Sydney undoubtedly fits that mold.
“What stands out the most about her is her competitiveness. She is tough, and she plays hard.”
Rounding out the class are 6-4 Providence grad transfer forward Alyssa Geary and sharp-shooting 5-10 Minnesota guard Sara Scalia.
Geary, an Elmhurst, Illinois, native, started all 30 games for Providence last season, averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 blocked shots.
“When we called, we could tell immediately that this was going to be a good fit,” Moren said. “She is going to give us some versatility inside. She has great length, is very skilled and can knock down the perimeter shot, along with being a phenomenal passer. She also has the ability to guard multiple positions.”
Scalia is coming off a season at Minnesota in which she earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, leading the Gophers with a team-high 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line and 91.5% from the free-throw line. She can play both on and off the ball.
“Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us,” Moren said. “She is one of the very best 3-point shooters in the country.”
The three additions will help offset the losses of starters Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary from an IU team that finished 24-9 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. Key returners for IU include center Mackenzie Holmes, guard Grace Berger and guard Chloe Moore-McNeil.