Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek was safe in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday, where he planned to dine at a local Benihanas later that night.
It’s been a harrowing two months for Creek, who signed to play professional basketball in the Ukraine in late December but found himself trapped inside the country as Russia began invading it late last week.
“Definitely a weight taken off of me,” Creek said on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle on Tuesday. “Once I got to Bucharest, Romania, I felt like I could relax and go about my day peacefully, not have to worry about the bombs or a gun shot or something like that, something that I have never experienced in my life before. So it’s crazy. I’m at peace, and I’m happy.”
Creek said the scariest part was last Friday, when he spent the night in a bomb shelter in Mykolaiv, a southern Ukraine city not far from the Black Sea. He had played the prior two months for MBC Mykolaiv of the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.
“I kind of lowered my faith, after that, because it was a couple of things that just fell through for me, kept falling through, falling through,” Creek said. “I was like, I might be stuck here.”
But Creek got out of the country during a two-day journey involving three different drivers, the first two of which were set up through his agent. It began with a two-hour drive from Mykolaiv to the Moldovan border, where Creek had to wait another nine hours to cross.
“When you are at a border with 600 people and then you have a car radius of 18 miles, it’s tough getting out of there,” Creek said. “It took me nine hours getting out of that border. I was standing up for nine hours.
“It’s freezing outside, wind blowing right through my clothes, everything. I had to go drink five, six things of hot tea.”
Then came a three-hour drive from Moldova to Isai, a Romanian city just across the Moldovan border. Then a five-hour taxi drive from Isai to Bucharest. Creek said he had to pay for the final taxi ride, but he didn’t care how much it cost, as long as it got him to a safer place.
“I got a little nap out of that, but I felt so rested after that,” Creek said. “I felt more rested in that car then I felt in my bed, so that just tells you how much of a relief it was for me to get out of there.”
Creek said had he not gotten out when he did, he could have been stuck in the Ukraine for months. He said he was thankful to get all his possessions out of the country as well.
“Russia is really trying to do a number on them now, and now I’m hearing they got troops coming up on my area by where was at,” Creek said.
The 31-year Creek played at IU from 2009-12 before transferring to George Washington following a series of knee injuries. He averaged 16.4 points as a freshman, which included a 31-point game at Rupp Arena in a 90-73 loss at Kentucky.
He doesn’t know how much longer he will play professionally overseas. The most recent stint with MBC Mykolaiv has soured him on playing professional basketball outside the country because he claimed he didn’t receive all the money he was owed before he terminated his contract. The team president, Creek said, tried to use that as leverage to convince him to stay there.
“They put basketball first and my life second instead of putting my life first and basketball second,” Creek said. “I would have respected them more if it was the opposite of that. I just can’t respect somebody that puts a sport before my life.”
Creek said he plans to return to the United States next week and would like to return to Bloomington to do a camp at IU over the summer. He updated his journey on social media and appreciated all of the Hoosier fans for their support.
“This time, I need to take for my family, just putting them through the stress of their son going into a war and their brother is going into a war,” Creek said. “I think this is a time where I need to go back home and see everybody, love on everybody, let them know that I’m here now. You can go and easily rest, be at peace.”
