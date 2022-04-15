BLOOMINGTON — After two up and down seasons at Oregon, 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish decided the time was right for change.
Parrish found that answer closer to home. Indiana coach Teri Moren had been recruiting Parrish, a former Hamilton Southeast standout from Fishers, since she was in eighth grade. Moren circled back to Parrish once she entered the transfer portal.
“When Indiana reached out, I thought it was just a great fit playing wise and a great fit off the court,” Parrish said
The 6-foot-2 Parrish will join IU this summer, where she will look to continue IU’s recent run of women’s basketball success. The Hoosiers have reached the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons, going a combined 45-15 during that span.
Parrish, who played in a Sweet 16 at Oregon in 2021, said IU’s recent success played a factor in her decision.
“It’s very eye-opening, and I’ve seen all the progress that Coach Moren has done with the program,” Parrish said. “It’s just been really great to see, and I’m really excited to get down there and get to work.”
Parrish shot 35.4% from 3-point range as a sophomore, making 52 3-pointers and averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds during the 2021-22 season. She met with IU’s top two returning players, senior guard Grace Berger and junior center Mackenzie Holmes, before making her decision.
“They are both amazing players and just Grace being so ball dominant and great in transition and great getting downhill and getting to her mid-range shot,” Parrish said. “I think it adds a little bit of a different dynamic having that outside shooting strength, and I think it just adds a whole different component to the team.”
Coming back closer to home, Parrish could write a chapter to her career similar to Ali Patberg, who left Notre Dame after two seasons for a more prominent role at IU. Patberg, who earned All-Big Ten honors four seasons in a row, was selected by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft earlier this week.
“I’ve been watching Ali since I was in middle school,” Parrish said. “I actually went to some of her high school games because I was such a fan of hers and watched her at Notre Dame a little bit until she got hurt, and just seeing her go to IU and just being drafted by the Fever has been amazing.”
The return home for Parrish could also open up name, image and likeness deals, given her popularity in the Hoosier state.
“I’ve had so much love on just the social media side, and just ever since I’ve entered the portal I’ve had love from Indiana and IU fans,” Parrish said. “I hope to come and just make Indiana women’s basketball even more on the map and more known and try to take that over because it is such a powerhouse team on campus, and I think it needs more recognition, and we can get to that.”
Parrish will spend the spring in Fishers working out with Meg Newman, a former North Central standout who plays at Arizona State, and Alyssa Crockett, a former Westfield standout who plays at Michigan, before enrolling at IU this summer.
“Once I get on campus in the summer, I’ll start working out with the team,” Parrish said. “I’ll have to start a little bit later due to Oregon being on the quarter system. Their schooling goes a little bit into the summer, and I’ll start as soon I’m allowed to.”