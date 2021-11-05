BLOOMINGTON — Indiana hired Mike Woodson as men’s basketball coach last March based on an impressive NBA coaching resume that included rebuilding the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks from losers to perennial playoff teams.
But decades before Woodson’s career as an NBA coach and player, he was a bucket machine for Indiana, an All-American who could score in a variety of ways.
“He loved to hang out on the baseline,” said former IU teammate Steve Risley. “He had one of the purest baseline shots, and he can bank it from the 15- to 20-foot range like there was no tomorrow. Sweet bank shot off there and he knew how to go to the hole.”
Woodson and Risley attended the same grade school, School 11 in Indianapolis, then became high school rivals, with Woodson starring at Broad Ripple and Risley a standout at Lawrence Central. But by the time both attended IU, it became clear Woodson would be cast as go-to scorer and Risley, the former dual high school football and basketball star, would be the defender and enforcer inside.
Risley recalled Woodson’s uncanny ability to finish on floaters in the lane.
“He would just pull up 7 or 8 feet and float a jumper right over your head,” Risley said. “His touch was so good that we just counted on it. A lot of times you just turn and start running down the court.”
Former IU teammate Landon Turner said the main focus of IU’s offense in the late 1970s centered on setting screens for Woodson.
“It was all about getting Mike Woodson open,” Turner said. “But he still possessed the skills to get his own shot if he wanted to, and he was very skillful, and I’ve never seen anyone shoot the ball without a whole lot of arc on the ball and use the backboard the way he did. I mean, he would just use the backboard perfectly.”
Woodson’s 2,061 points at IU still rank fifth all-time in school history. After averaging 21 points as a junior, the 6-foot-5 Woodson captained the USA to the gold medal in the Pan American Games.
“Between his junior and senior year, he played on the Pan Am team. I thought he was the best player in the country at that point in time,” said former IU teammate Ted Kitchel. “I mean, he was by far the best player on our team.”
Then came the setback. Five games into the 1979-80 season, Woodson suffered a herniated disc in his back and was forced to undergo surgery. He returned the final 12 games to help IU clinch a Big Ten title. But IU fell short of national championship aspirations, falling to rival Purdue in the Sweet 16.
“He was just a little worn out after the surgery, came back quickly,” Kitchel said. “I mean, he only came back six months after having the surgery, and he was still player of the year, and by the tournament he was just a little worn out. I think the world of him. He’s a great competitor. He’s a great leader, obviously he was a great player, but I think he was a great leader, more important.”
Kitchel said Woodson’s leadership style was subtle.
“He brought it every day in practice,” Kitchel said. “He practiced hard. He worked hard. He expected everybody else to do the same, but he wasn’t really a guy to get in people’s faces, things like that. When he played, you expected more of yourself to try to play up to his level because he was so good.
“I remember being up in Champaign, Illinois, watching him go for 48 on the road against Illinois and his buddy Eddie Johnson, Mark Smith and some of those guys. They had a really good team, but he put 48 on them.”
Those traits have former teammates excited about Woodson returning to IU as coach. They expect his playing style to rub off on his coaching style. Woodson will make his IU coaching debut Tuesday when the Hoosiers host Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“One of Mike’s greatest assets, and what’s going to make him a good college coach, he doesn’t dwell on what’s happened to him or what the past has been,” Risley said. “He doesn’t hold grudges. He has a short-term memory. He’s always looking forward and never taking the time to look back and want to rehash what can’t be changed.”
Risley expects that to translate to IU’s players this season.
“The players are always going to be looking forward and not dwelling on what they did,” Risley said. “Sure there will be coaching sessions where Mike will show them what they did wrong and teach them on it but not dwell on it.”
Former teammates aren’t surprised Woodson accepted the challenge of trying to guide the Hoosiers back to national prominence.
“His work ethic, as far as trying to get the best out of his ability and improving his basketball game, I’m sure it went into the same thing as far as being an individual and whatever else he put his mind to,” Turner said. “So if he put his mind to being a coach, then I’m sure he would put that same effort and everything into being the best coach he could possibly be, like he did being the best player he could be and the best human being he could be.”
Risley and Kitchel said adding shooting and getting players to buy in will be important, but both former teammates expect Woodson to eventually turn IU around.
“I think all of us on the ‘80 and ‘81 teams are thrilled to see him coaching,” Risley said. “We feel like we have made a meaningful contribution to IU basketball beyond hanging a banner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.