Make no mistake with Indiana's men's basketball team, center Trayce Jackson-Davis is the sun around which all of the Hoosiers and their fortunes orbit.
Freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has developed into a celestial body of considerable substance, too, no more so than his 35-point effort against Purdue on Saturday.
However, Indiana can't function on those two galactic talents alone. During their run of seven wins in 10 games, the Hoosiers' success has also had to find its roots in terms of its defensive make-up.
Along those lines, Indiana guard Trey Galloway has become a contributor who has bestowed grit to the Hoosiers' success that doesn't always show up in the box score.
In Saturday's 79-71 win at No. 5 Purdue, Galloway did the hustle things and made the box score contribution, too.
Galloway had 13 points and five assists, including seven points in an early second-half Indiana 10-0 surge that put the Hoosiers in front to stay.
Just as important, Galloway got into the personal space of Purdue guard Braden Smith and locked him down. Smith had just six points.
"He played an excellent game. He was excellent defensively, always pressuring the ball. We call him 'Crazy Man' for a reason," Jackson-Davis said. "He did all of the little things. He was on the floor and he's going to give it 110% when he's out there, and that's what we need from him."
This isn't a new development for the junior guard from Culver. He's the one Indiana turns to when it wants toughness on the perimeter.
"Gallo is starting to really mature for our ballclub. He does a lot of nice things, dirty things, that most players don't think to do and that's to play defense and get into people," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Galloway's offense has been better in Indiana's last two games. He was 9-of-19 from the field in last week's games at Michigan State and Purdue, the first time Galloway has made nine field goals in a two-game stretch since late January.
Indiana (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) will need firepower with Iowa at Assembly Hall for the penultimate home game of the season. The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers tipoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8) are the top-scoring team in the Big Ten at 77.8 points in conference games. Iowa ranks first in field goals made, field goal attempts, free throws, free-throw attempts and assists in those Big Ten contests.
With forward Kris Murray (20.2 points per game), center Filip Rebraca (13.9) and guards Tony Perkins (12.2), Patrick Sandfort (10) and forward Patrick McCaffery (9.9), the Hawkeyes are a formidable force.
A point proven when Iowa scored 112 points in a miracle comeback overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday, one in which the Hawkeyes wiped out a 13-point deficit in the final 1:34 of regulation.
The 112-106 victory for Iowa was the highest-scoring Big Ten game of the season. The second-highest was Iowa's wild-and-crazy 91-89 victory over Indiana on Jan. 5.
In that contest, Indiana led by 21 in the first half, only to be deep-sixed by an Iowa comeback, fueled in part by the loss of Race Thompson to a knee injury in the first half. Murray scored 21 in the second half for Iowa.
Prodigious though it may be in the scoring department, there's one rub with Iowa. The Hawkeyes struggle to import their potency to the road.
The Hawkeyes are 2-7 away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Big Ten play. They did notch an impressive win at Rutgers in January, but the other road win was at Minnesota.
Iowa's four worst point totals of the season came in Big Ten road games, including their last two trips to Northwestern and Wisconsin.
In Iowa's last four road games at Michigan State, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes shot just 16% from 3-point range.
The game reunites Woodson and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Woodson had choice words aimed at McCaffery after a late-game technical foul was signaled and then rescinded in Iowa City on Jan. 5.
Woodson was irritated McCaffery left his scoring box and crossed the center line during a war of words between the teams with a minute left in regulation.
McCaffery was involved in another high-profile viral moment involving the officials during Iowa's game Saturday against Michigan State. After being issued a technical foul, McCaffery did a theatrical stare down with official Kelly Pfeifer on the baseline that garnered its share of social media attention.
The game against Iowa is the first of two home games Indiana finishes the regular season with, a favorable slate given crowded conditions in the Big Ten race.
Indiana, which moved up to No. 15 in Monday's Associated Press poll on the strength of its win at Purdue, is currently in a four-way tie for second-place with Maryland, Northwestern and Michigan. Three more teams, Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers are a game behind that group. Michigan State is 1 1/2 games behind.
The Hoosiers currently lose out in a four-way tiebreak with the Terrapins, Wildcats and Wolverines and would be fifth-seeded in the Big Ten tournament if the season ended today, a seed that would have the Hoosiers playing on the second day of next week's Big Ten tournament.
However, to state the Big Ten tournament seeding situation is fluid is a massive understatement. There are myriad scenarios still in play.
If everything broke right for Indiana, the Hoosiers could still get the No. 1 seed, since the Hoosiers win a tiebreaker with Purdue, which clinched a share of the regular season Big Ten title Sunday when Northwestern lost at Maryland. Indiana is two games behind Purdue at present.
If things broke wrong, the Hoosiers could theoretically be as low as the No. 9 seed.