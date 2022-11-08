BLOOMINGTON – Preseason All-Big Ten selections Grace Berger and McKenzie Holmes are the known quantities for the Indiana women’s basketball team.
As good as that pair is, the 11th-ranked Hoosiers wanted more scoring versatility as they chase a Big Ten championship and national-level success.
If Tuesday’s season-opening 86-49 victory over Vermont at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall is any indication, coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers got exactly what they wanted.
True freshman Yarden Garzon dazzled in her debut as she led the Hoosiers with 19 points. The native of Israel shot 7-of-12 from the field and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
“She makes plays that I haven’t seen a freshman make in some time,” Moren said. “Tonight, I think you got a glimpse of what she can do, and that’s really positive for our team.”
Garzon’s veteran teammates were impressed, but then they were won over already by the freshman who played professionally in Israel.
“I don’t think we were surprised by it. We’ve seen it every day in practice. From the time she stepped on campus in August, we quickly realized how good she was, how good of a passer she is and what a good shooter she is,” Berger said.
Sara Scalia, a transfer from Minnesota brought onboard by Moren to bolster Indiana’s shooting, did just that. She scored 11 points, including three 3s. Oregon transfer Sydney Parrish added eight points in her debut.
All three are being counted on by the Hoosiers, so to have productive games right out of the gate was a welcome development.
“I think it’s important, even though we have this trust within one another. We know (the trust) is going to pay off in games,” Holmes said.
Not that Berger and Holmes weren’t productive in their own right. Holmes had 16 points. Berger had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Among the encouraging trends for the Hoosiers was their 3-point shooting. Indiana was 12-of-25 from long range with six different shooters contributing to the haul. Indiana shot the fourth-fewest 3-point shots in 2022. That could change for 2022-23.
“Last year, it might have taken us maybe three or four games to get 12 3s,” Moren said. “Nobody wants us to be more consistent from the arc than the coach sitting here right now.”
Indiana had three new starters on the floor – returning guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, Scalia and Garzon – and the Hoosiers looked like a team trying to figure each other out early on.
Despite Berger scoring Indiana’s first seven points, four turnovers in the first 10 possessions allowed Vermont to get a foothold. The Catamounts led 12-11 late in the opening period.
However, Indiana is above all a defensive-minded team, and the Hoosiers were on-brand to pull themselves ahead.
Indiana’s length prevented the Catamounts from any post service as Vermont tried to force the issue. Four turnovers and a shot blocked marked Vermont’s final five trips of the first quarter.
Indiana attacked the rim. Holmes and another newcomer, Providence transfer Alyssa Geary, got easy ones in the lane as the Hoosiers took a 20-12 lead by the end of the first period.
The second quarter demonstrated the depth of offensive options the Hoosiers hope they have in 2022-23. Six different Hoosiers scored in the second quarter, and Garzon had eight points as Indiana built a 42-27 halftime advantage.
Indiana (1-0) shared the scoring load to an extreme in the third quarter. Nine different Hoosiers scored in the quarter as Indiana outscored Vermont 24-11 in the period to put the game out of the Catamounts’ reach.
Vermont’s leading scorer was Greenwood native Emma Utterback, who had 19 points. Zionsville native Delany Richason added eight points for the Catamounts.
Indiana has another tune-up Friday as UMass-Lowell visits Assembly Hall for a 7 p.m. tipoff.