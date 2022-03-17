PORTLAND, Ore. — Indiana’s first season under head coach Mike Woodson ended with a whimper, as the No. 12 seed Hoosiers were dominated in an 82-53 loss to No. 5 Saint Mary’s at the Moda Center.
Not much went right as IU couldn’t solve a swarming, switching Saint Mary’s defense that took control of the game late in the first half and didn’t let up. Saint Mary’s led by 12 points at halftime and extended it to as many as 34 points in the second half.
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, in what could be his final game in an IU uniform, led the Hoosiers with 12 points. Jackson-Davis will face another offseason determining whether to stay in school or declare for the NBA draft.
Xavier Johnson added 11 points and five assists but also had five of Indiana’s 12 turnovers.
Indiana finished 21-15 in Woodson’s first season, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. After beating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, IU looked gassed playing its second game in less than 48 hours and fifth game in seven days
Fatigue showed up the most on the defensive end, as IU was consistently beaten off the dribble and late on rotations. Saint Mary’s went 5-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game shooting 48% from the field and 10-of-21 from beyond the arc.
Guard Logan Johnson led four Saint Mary’s starters in double figures with 20 points, with guard Tommy Kuhse adding 19 points for the Gaels (26-7).
IU got off to a strong start, taking an early 18-13 lead on a bank shot by Jordan Geromino in transition off a Saint Mary’s turnover.
But after the Hoosiers went up 21-17 on a Trey Galloway hook shot in the lane, Saint Mary’s closed the half with a 23-7 run. Saint Mary’s went up 24-21 on an Alex Ducas 3-pointer, then Ducas scored on a layup on a backdoor cut to extend Saint Mary’s lead to 28-23.
Ducas’ third 3-pointer of the half put Saint Mary’s up 33-26. After a Jackson-Davis inside basket cut Saint Mary’s lead to 33-28, the Gaels closed the half on a 7-0 run. Kuhse started the run with a pair of baskets in the paint, and Saint Mary’s closed the run by making three of its final four free-throw attempts to go up 40-28 at halftime.
Saint Mary’s scored 14 points in the first half off seven Indiana turnovers. In addition to the miscues, IU was unable to make baskets late in the first half, scoring just one field goal over the final 5:50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.