BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo announced on social media Sunday he will be back for his junior season.
Geronimo appeared in 34 of 35 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. He came up big in two postseason games last March, finishing plus-21 from the floor with five points and two rebounds in a 74-69 comeback win over Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, and finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds in a 66-58 First Four win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament.
With the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Geronimo coming back, IU will boast one of the deepest frontlines in the Big Ten next season.
The Hoosiers also return two-year starting forward Race Thompson and could bring back All-Big Ten standout Trayce Jackson-Davis, if he decides to pull his name from the NBA draft on June 1. In addition, IU returns rising sophomore forward Logan Duncomb and brings in two heralded freshmen recruits – five-star forward Malik Reneau and four-star forward Kaleb Banks.