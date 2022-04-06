FORT MYERS, Fla. – As Montverde Academy celebrated a second straight title in the Geico High School prep national championships over the weekend, teammates handed the trophy to a player they considered their leader, incoming Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.
‘Fino, as he’s known by teammates, impacted the championship game win over Link Academy without scoring by finishing with five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. A finger injury limited his ability to shoot as he took just two attempts from the floor and none in the second half.
“Jalen is just an incredible once-in-a-lifetime point guard that you’ll find,” Montverde forward Dariq Whitehead said. “He don’t care about stats. All he cares about is winning. When you play with a point guard who all he cares about is winning, defending the best guard, that can take you a very long way.”
That’s why Whitehead handed the trophy over to Hood-Schifino when photos were taken.
“That was definitely symbolic of what he means to the team,” Whitehead said. “I was holding the trophy, and I gave it to him to show him how much I appreciate him. Without him, none of this would have happened. I just wanted to show my appreciation to him and for this season and last season.”
Hood-Schifino, a consensus top-25 national recruit, will arrive on IU’s campus in June under the weight of high expectations. IU broke through by making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 but bowed out quickly, losing to Saint Mary’s 82-53 in the tournament’s first round. More progress will be expected in Year 2 under head coach Mike Woodson, and Hood-Schifino could play an immediate role in that endeavor. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Hood-Schifino has the thick build capable of handling the physicality of the Big Ten.
“(The) Big Ten is a physical league, and I knew that before I made my college decision,” Hood-Schifino said. “I feel like I’m a Big Ten guard. I’m physical, I’m strong and I think that’s going to help me next year.”
Defense is Hood-Schifino’s calling card. In Saturday’s championship, he switched from bigger to smaller defenders on the opposing team with ease, impacting passing lanes with his length and preventing dribble penetration at the top of the defense.
“I don’t want anyone to ever say that they got the best of me,” Hood-Schifino said. “So I go in, try to lock in on my defender and just do anything to help my team win.”
Montverde coach Kevin Boyle, whose past point guards have included Gonzaga All-American Andrew Nembhard and former Florida All-SEC point guard Kasey Hill, said Hood-Schifino will make his biggest impact immediately in college on defense.
“Kasey was the best athlete and terrific high school player, great college player,” Boyle said. “Andrew Nembhard will probably be a backup in the NBA, just an incredible skillset, and ‘Fino at 6-5, 6-6, ‘Fino is the best defender and he’s starting to become a real leading point guard. If ‘Fino shoots the ball better over his college career, he’ll end up being a pro.”
Another aspect of Hood-Schifino’s game that stands out is his court vision. That, in part, comes from his athletic bloodlines. His mother, Angel Schifino, was a former point guard at Lock Haven University in central Pennsylvania, while his father played quarterback at the JUCO level at Santa Monica College in California.
Growing up in western Pennsylvania, Hood-Schifino often played pickup games against kids older than him.
“I played up all my life, so I was always the youngest,” Hood-Schifino said. “I had to get the other kids involved, playing in the backyard of my cousins and everything, had to pass the ball. Just growing up playing with older kids that definitely just turned my game into being a pass-first game.”
Hood-Schifino also played quarterback in youth league and middle school football before the family relocated from western Pennsylvania to outside Charlotte, North Carolina, where he began his basketball career at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
In two seasons at Combine Academy, Hood-Schifino averaged 12.3 points and 4.7 assists. That caught the attention of Montverde and college programs across the country.
“Pittsburgh -- I feel like there is a lot of talent basketball-wise, but they don’t get as much respect,” Angel Schifino said. “So him being in North Carolina, I felt like, obviously when he came he was self-made, but it was more exposure there. He had the platform there, so it helped -- the state of North Carolina.”
Hood-Schifino originally committed to Pittsburgh, but when former Pitt assistant coach Kenya Hunter landed at IU, Hood-Schifino decommitted and opted to pledge to the Hoosiers in June 2021. He signed his letter of intent in November.
“I’m super excited for Indiana,” Angel Schifino said. “I think it’s a great fit. Love the coaching staff and I think Jalen is going to help a lot.”
Before arriving at Indiana, Hood-Schifino intends to work on all aspects of his game. Boyle said Hood-Schifino was a 10- to 12-point scorer throughout his two years at Montverde, where he often fed the ball to high-level Division I recruits.
Being more assertive offensively, and more confident in his perimeter shooting, may not happen immediately for Hood-Schifino as a freshman. But the tools are there to contribute in other ways.
Angel Schifino has no doubt her son will handle the pressure that comes with wearing a cream-and-crimson jersey in a basketball-mad state.
“He’s used to those expectations,” she said. “No pressure. He’s coming in to make it just a winning program.”