BLOOMINGTON — Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's timing couldn't be more impeccable when it came to finding the mark on his shooting.
Saddled with a 33% shooting percentage entering Indiana's game against North Carolina on Wednesday, the freshman finally got his shooting sights calibrated. He made the first three shots he attempted, giving the No. 10 Hoosiers a big lift on their way to a 77-65 victory over No. 18 North Carolina.
As Indiana moves on to its next phase, its Big Ten opener at Rutgers at 4 p.m. Saturday, Hood-Schifino's shooting gives the 7-0 Hoosiers one more weapon on a team that has an array of them.
"I just came in confident, just shot my shot. I feel like I was a spark. When I was hitting my shots, everyone else followed along, brought their energy, just built it up from there," Hood-Schifino said Wednesday.
Hood-Schifino's efforts were much appreciated by his teammates. One of the few demerits Indiana has had in its unbeaten start is it has occasionally started games slow. Hood-Schifino's 12 points in the first 11 minutes of the North Carolina game saw to it the Hoosiers were on the front foot throughout the contest.
"Jalen came out and he was really our spark to start the game. He had like our first 10 to 12 points. It was ridiculous. He was hitting big shot after big shot. I think our team fed off of that," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
Hood-Schifino's shooting woes hadn't kept him from being productive for the Hoosiers. The Pittsburgh native was doing everything else very well as a true freshman. He's averaged 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and one steal per game.
That's why Indiana coach Mike Woodson never let Hood-Schifino's shooting woes in the Hoosiers' first six games bother him too much.
"Jalen, as far as I'm concerned, has been solid ever since I got him," Woodson said.
"He tries to do all the right things, the winning things, to help you win. He's great off the court, just a good young man. I'm pleased how he's been playing. You guys might not be, but I'm happy as hell how he's been playing," said Woodson, taking a mild jab at those who have asked questions about Hood-Schifino's shooting.
Indiana will need all of the scoring help it can get. Rutgers' gym, Jersey Mike's Arena, formerly known as the Rutgers Athletic Center, hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Hoosiers in recent seasons.
Indiana has lost five in a row in the series overall and three in a row at Rutgers, this after winning three in a row in New Jersey to start the series after the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. Indiana hasn't beaten Rutgers anywhere since an 89-73 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 10, 2019.
"I haven't beaten Rutgers since I've been here. The RAC (now Jersey Mike's Arena) has always been a very hostile environment. They've had our number there," Jackson-Davis said.
The Scarlet Knights' strength is defense. Rutgers (5-2) ranks seventh in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 55 points per game. Opponents have shot 36.1% against the Scarlet Knights.
The only rub? Rutgers has also played a weak schedule. The Scarlet Knights' highest quality win was a victory over unfancied Massachusetts-Lowell. The two times Rutgers played like-minded foes, Temple and Miami, they lost both games.
Nonetheless, Rutgers will test the Hoosiers. Scoring comes from the frontline. Center Clifford Omoruyi (16.7 points, 9.9 rebounds per game) is one of the strongest players in the Big Ten. Forward Aundre Hyatt (11.3 points per game) can also score inside. Guard Cam Spencer (15.3 points per game), a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), has made 43.2% of his 3-point attempts.
Guard Caleb McConnell (10 points per game) just recently returned from a knee injury, but the Scarlet Knights have been hurt by a shoulder injury suffered in Rutgers' season-opener by big point guard Paul Mulcahy, who led Rutgers in assists (5.3 per game) a year ago.