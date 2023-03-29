Indiana’s men’s basketball program made its first move to rebuild its roster for the 2023-24 season.
Former Ball State post player Payton Sparks announced via his social media accounts he is transferring to Indiana.
Sparks, who is 6-foot-9, fulfills an immediate need on the Indiana roster. With Trayce Jackson-Davis announcing his intention to move on from Indiana and with Logan Duncomb in the transfer portal, the Hoosiers were short of bigs.
Sparks had visited with Indiana’s coaches Monday.
Sparks played two seasons for the Cardinals under two different coaches. The Winchester native averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 62 games. He started every game he played for Ball State.
Sparks improved in some areas during his sophomore season under the watch of coach Michael Lewis, a former Indiana player, but regressed in others.
Sparks’ field goal percentage jumped from 53.3% to 58.8%, and his rebounds were up slightly from 8.5 to 8.7. His scoring dropped slightly to 13.3 from 13.5 and his free-throw shooting dropped off significantly, from 70.3% during his freshman season to 52.5% in 2023.
Sparks was a key player in Ball State’s improvement from 14 to 20 wins in 2023. Part of his scoring drop was due to the Cardinals having better scoring options than the previous season.
When Sparks announced his intention to enter the portal March 16, he said on his social media accounts, “It has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level of college basketball.”
Sparks will try to beat the odds in converting his game from the Mid-American Conference to the Big Ten.
Surprisingly, in an era of player movement with the advent of the transfer portal, there has been little transfer activity from the MAC to the Big Ten, even though the MAC sits right inside the geographic footprint of the Big Ten.
The last transfer from the MAC to the Big Ten was Greg Lee, a guard who moved from Western Michigan to Penn State for the 2021-22 season. A guard, Lee started 10 of the 16 games he played for the Nittany Lions, averaging 6.1 points.
The last post player to move from the MAC to the Big Ten was power forward Brandon Johnson, who moved from Western Michigan to Minnesota prior to the 2020-21 season.
Johnson played one year for the Golden Gophers, starting 24 of 28 games while averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Johnson transferred again to DePaul for the 2021-22 season.
Other post players within the last half-decade to go from the MAC to the Big Ten flamed out, such as Adonis De La Rosa (Kent State to Illinois, averaged 2.3 points for the Illini) and Owen Hamilton (Northern Illinois to Wisconsin, never played for the Badgers).
The last mid-major player to transfer into Indiana was guard Parker Stewart, who played one year for the Hoosiers in 2021-22 after coming to Indiana from Tennessee-Martin. Stewart started 31 of 34 games played and averaged 6.2 points.
Stewart had begun his career at Pittsburgh before he was at UT-Martin and Stewart returned to UT-Martin for the 2022-23 campaign.
Sparks will have two years of playing eligibility remaining in his career.
With the addition of Sparks, and the subtraction of Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates, who announced their intentions to transfer, the Hoosiers have three scholarships available at present.
BROWNE TO PORTAL
There was also transfer portal news for the Indiana women’s basketball team as Kiandre Browne announced she has entered the transfer portal.
A 6-foot-2 forward, Browne averaged 2.3 points in 58 games over three seasons for the Hoosiers. She started eight games during the 2021-22 season when Mackenzie Holmes was injured.