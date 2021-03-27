Six years of hard work, heartbreak, triumph and tragedy seemed to hit Ali Patberg all at once Saturday night.
The sixth-year senior paused to get control of her emotions before attempting to articulate what it means to help lead the Indiana women’s basketball team into the Elite Eight for the first time. About 20 minutes earlier, the fourth-seeded Hoosiers had survived a furious final four minutes and held on to upset top-seeded North Carolina State at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Patberg’s team-high 17 points, including a clutch free throw with 11.3 seconds remaining, helped make it happen. Afterward, she was asked what it meant to a player who grew up watching the IU men play at Assembly Hall because the women rarely were worthy of her time.
She and her teammates came to Bloomington on a mission to change that dynamic and have succeeded in historic fashion.
“We came into this tournament knowing the work we put in and the time we put in, it was gonna pay off,” Patberg said. “We were gonna win.”
The Hoosiers (21-5) made it happen as a team. Five players scored in double figures and two posted doubles-doubles. Just as importantly, IU held Wolfpack star center Elissa Cunane to just 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting and survived the final 3:24 with third-team All-America forward Mackenzie Holmes on the bench with five fouls.
A couple of unlikely heroes rose to the challenge.
Indiana coach Teri Moren called Aleksa Gulbe the MVP after she finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds and provided defensive help against Cunane.
“I thought what she gave us tonight was extraordinary,” Moren said.
The same was true for reserve Kiandre Browne, though there was far less concrete evidence in the box score. Browne officially had three points and two rebounds, but she also dove on the floor to cause a jump ball and allow the Hoosiers to extend a possession with two minutes remaining and played aggressive defense in Holmes’ absence.
“She was so ready for that moment,” Moren said of the freshman, who is playing with a bad hip.
It seemed nothing was going to stop the Hoosiers, who were playing for the first time on the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend. But that certainly doesn’t mean the contest was free of drama.
North Carolina State (22-3) opened with a 7-0 run and led 22-11 before Grace Berger – who had 12 points and 12 rebounds -- sank a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer. That marked the turning point for Indiana.
The Hoosiers went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 24-24, and Holmes gave IU a 34-33 halftime lead with a short hook shot in the paint with about 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The momentum carried through the half with Indiana opening the third period on an 8-2 run and pushing its advantage to as many as 14 points before the Wolfpack’s inevitable rally.
“We knew they were gonna make runs,” Patberg said, “and we just had to stay tough.”
Taking a page out of Hoosiers football coach Tom Allen’s playbook, Moren made her team’s one word for the game “toughness.” The program has been built on defensive intensity, so it’s fitting that’s how its biggest win to date was decided.
Even with Holmes – who finished with 16 points and two blocked shots – on the sideline, Indiana led 70-63 with 2:37 remaining. But the shots stopped falling, and North Carolina State scored five unanswered points to make it a two-point game.
The Hoosiers’ first big defensive stop came with 25.6 seconds left, and a little more than four seconds later Nicole Cardano-Hillary sank a pair of free throws to push the lead back to 72-68. She finished with 14 points and four steals, and the 52.7% free-throw shooter also went 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.
Raina Perez – who had 17 points – answered for the Wolfpack with a leaner in the lane, and North Carolina State had to foul three times before sending Patberg to the line with 11.3 seconds remaining.
It was a huge moment for a player who was injured and missed her entire true freshman season at Notre Dame, then had to sit out another season two years later after transferring to IU. She said she lost her confidence after her time in South Bend and found a program that believed in her with the Hoosiers.
After missing the first shot Saturday, she believed in herself.
“When I missed that first one, I was like, ‘I’m gonna hit the second one,’” Patberg said. “There was no doubt.”
She drained the second one, and Indiana got its second big defensive stop when Cunane’s 3-pointer bounced high off the backboard as time expired. There was a wild celebration on the court and plenty of water thrown around in the locker room after the Hoosiers made history again.
After being ranked in the top 10 for the first time during the regular season and setting a school record for Big Ten victories, the team is now one step from the Final Four for the first time. It didn’t come as a surprise to the players or the coaches.
And they don’t believe they’re done rewriting the program’s history books. The next challenge comes Monday against third-seeded Arizona (19-5) – a 74-59 winner against No. 2 Texas A&M in the second Mercado Region semifinal.
“That group’s not quite done yet,” Moren said of her Hoosiers. “They’re eager to play some more basketball, and I’m here for it.”
