BLOOMINGTON -- What if you hosted a game but didn’t have the power to decide when it took place?
That’s the predicament Indiana found itself in when it came to its nonconference football game against FCS Indiana State. Originally scheduled to be played Saturday the Big Ten moved the game back to Friday to provide programming for Big Ten Network. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Indiana coach Tom Allen coached in the high school ranks from 1992-2006, most notably in Indiana as head coach at powerful Indianapolis Ben Davis from 2004-06.
Put simply, playing college football on Friday night sticks in Allen’s craw.
“Friday night football, that's for high school football, bottom line. And I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, until somebody tells me to shut up. And I'll probably say it again. Friday night football is for high school football,” Allen said, unprompted, after last Saturday’s 23-3 loss to Ohio State.
Allen elaborated on his feelings during his weekly press conference Monday.
“I'm not trying to just keep bringing it up. I just think it's important,” Allen said. “And I understand the whole dynamics of it all with different variables with media and everything. But there's certain things that if anybody wants to know my opinion, they know what it is.”
Allen has an ally in Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. Though Mallory has not coached in the high school ranks, he respects how sacred that night is for the sport.
Two Indiana State players – Carter Herrin and Dakota Caton – are the sons of high school coaches. They were chief on Mallory’s mind when he got word in April the game was going to be moved to Friday.
“When I heard it was going to be changed, my first two phone calls I made were to (Terre Haute South football coach) Tim Herrin and (Sullivan football coach) Mike Caton, and I told them how sorry I was. It wasn’t up to Tom or I, and it was out of our hands, but I was sorry they wouldn’t be able to watch their sons play,” Mallory said.
Friday football is going to be particularly disruptive to the two cities the universities are based in. In each case, Terre Haute and Bloomington will host their highest-profile rivalry games, North vs. South in both cities.
In Bloomington’s case, it’s a matchup of two top-five teams in Class 5A as Bloomington South is No. 2 and Bloomington North is No. 5. Monroe County school Edgewood is also playing a nearby rival in Owen Valley.
In Terre Haute, the North-South game is a contest that reliably draws a large crowd, but it’s not the only rivalry game in the Terre Haute region. Northview-West Vigo, North Vermillion-South Vermillion and Sullivan-Linton are all eagerly anticipated grudge matches.
In the case of every high school mentioned, and many outside of the two locales involved, there are parents, coaches and fans who will have to choose between their college and high school loyalties.
“I hate it for the high school coaches who would want to go and watch because we have 63 guys from the state of Indiana. They’d like to watch them play,” Mallory said.
Allen pointed out another disadvantage of playing on Fridays.
“We can't have any recruits at the game. They're all playing. And their families are all at their son's games, like they should be, and all that,” Allen said.
Like it or not, a game will be played, and it features teams that haven’t met on the gridiron since 2014.
For Indiana, it will be a case of building on an encouraging defensive performance against Ohio State and creating confidence for the offense and quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby.
The Hoosiers' defense held powerful Ohio State to just two touchdowns and only two third-down conversions. Among others, Allen lauded linebacker Aaron Casey for his 11-tackle effort.
“I've always said if you want to have a great defense, (you) have to have great linebacker play. So he definitely was our best player on that day, and I expect him to continue to grow and keep improving and getting better,” Allen said.
Indiana State lost its opening game Aug. 31 -- a 27-0 home loss to Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores did not have expected starting quarterback Cade Chambers, who will also not play Friday due to an injury Mallory would not disclose.
Gavin Screws and Evan Olaes played in Chambers’ place, and two interceptions for touchdowns thrown by Screws were mortal blows for the Sycamores.
In any FBS-FCS game, the team speed of the FBS team is always a concern. For the Sycamores, that speed comes in the form of dangerous Hoosiers kick returner Jaylin Lucas.
“You want to limit his touches, which is sometimes easier said than done. You can’t do that on offense because they’ll find ways to get him the ball, but we have to find a way to limit (returns),” Mallory said.
Indiana has beaten Indiana State in all six previous meetings. The Sycamores have never beaten a Big Ten team in 18 previous tries, but the Hoosiers have lost to FCS competition, most recently in 2006 to Southern Illinois.