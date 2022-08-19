BLOOMINGTON — This time last year, Indiana football coach Tom Allen was riding momentum in his quest to make his program nationally relevant, off a 6-1 regular season and No. 12 ranking in 2020.
But, as all too often in their history, the Hoosiers fell into a crater on their road to another prime bowl game. IU ended the season with eight straight losses and a 2-10 record, having failed in all nine of its Big Ten outings and by an average margin of 35-10.
Allen went through four quarterbacks, and the offense showed little continuity, while the defense looked overmatched throughout. After playing five top-10 teams, a damaged IU squad — physically and mentally — was outscored 117-24 in its final three games.
“The bottom line is things didn’t go the way we wanted them to go in 2021, and when that’s the case, you do one of two things,” Allen said at Big Ten Media Days. “You either feel sorry for yourself, or you sit there and do a thorough evaluation of everything that you do.”
The latter began when Allen dismissed both coordinators. The offensive replacement is Walt Bell, who had been head coach at UMass and has a record of developing quality QBs. New defensive coordinator Chad Wilt coached a Minnesota unit that ranked in the top 10 nationally in four areas last year.
There will also be plenty of new faces on the roster, and the staff attacked the transfer portal like starved casino patrons go through buffets. IU is confident there are plenty of tasteful morsels coming in.
One would be Connor Bazelak, who threw for over 2,500 yards at Missouri last year (IU’s QBs combined for 2,100). But Allen said fifth-year Hoosier Jack Tuttle is also in the hunt to be the starter when IU opens against Illinois at home Sept. 2.
”Not expecting a dual situation, but at the same time, as we saw last year, things happen, injuries happen, and you’d better have more than one guy that’s going to be able to be your starting quarterback in your program,” Allen said.
Running the ball was a particular sore spot for IU, as it averaged only 114 yards a game and 3.2 per carry. Shaun Shivers, a career 1,000-yard rusher for Auburn, and Josh Henderson (North Carolina) are expected to get the bulk of the work.
The receiving stable will also be in transition, and one to watch is Donaven McCulley, who quarterbacked seven games as a true freshman. IU alum Antwaan Randle El moved from QB to receiver in the NFL, and McCulley also has that potential.
Former North Carolina wideout Emery Simmons also figures to have balls come his way, along with Andison Coby (Tennessee) and returnee Javon Swinton. Freshman Omar Cooper, a high school teammate of McCulley at Lawrence North, is a four-star recruit.
Tight end A.J. Barner, Allen said, has become a leader and can pick up where all-Big Ten Peyton Hendershot left off.
On the lines, three-year starter Matthew Bedford and guard Luke Haggard — voted the team’s most outstanding offensive lineman last year — provide experience. The defensive line lacks significant experience, and transfers will help fill that gap.
Though all-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden has gone on to the NFL, that part of the defense remains in good hands. Cam Jones is a four-year starter and the team’s leading returning tackler. Aaron Casey is another IU veteran, and Bradley Jennings (Miami) and Jared Casey (Kentucky) add depth.
Cornerback Tiawan Mullen was an All-American in 2020 but was limited because of injury last season, and if healthy this year can improve his pro stock. Jaylin Williams, another corner, has six career interceptions.
Off a disappointing 2021, the Hoosiers were picked to finish last again in the Big Ten East, and they have more than plenty of work to do to get back to the 2020 level.
“I get it. We earned it,” Allen said. “That’s part of the process you go through. I feel like our team understands that we’ve got a chip on our shoulder and something to prove. It’s all about Sept. 2. That’s our focus. That’s all we’re worried about. We talk about earmuffs and blinders in our program, and that’s part of it.”
The schedule again will be difficult, with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in IU’s East division, as well as Purdue and Cincinnati awaiting again.