BLOOMINGTON – It didn’t factor in the way Indiana reached its victorious conclusion against Wisconsin, but the exclamation point Trayce Jackson-Davis provided at the climax of a 63-45 victory Saturday signaled the Hoosiers' intent as well as any moment did.
Two reverse dunks against overmatched Wisconsin defenders followed by a one-handed power slam? They had the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd on its feet. And it was abundantly clear the Hoosiers were sick and tired of being sick and tired.
Jackson-Davis's late-game dunk spurt was a fitting finish as Indiana players, coaches and fans alike could breathe a sigh of relief. After going through three games of angst, the Hoosiers were back with a vengeance.
The dunks were the fun part, but the root cause of the win was Indiana's vastly improved defense and an offense that put the game out of reach in the second half.
“When we’re in the right spots and we do the defense right -- (what) we preach is nail, slot, rim. It’s a lot different, and that’s what you saw today,” Jackson-Davis said.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak, but more importantly Indiana (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) demonstrated it could fix the primary problem that led to the losing streak in the first place.
Indiana’s defense held Wisconsin to a 32.1% shooting day. The clamp down was in evidence from the start, and the Hoosiers never let up. Nothing was there for the Badgers. Wisconsin was 5-for-24 from 3-point range, while Indiana blocked six shots at the rim.
Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 18 points to go with 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points, and Jordan Geronimo provided the energy for the Hoosiers with 12 points and 11 rebounds, five of them offensive boards.
“Having a game like this helps my confidence a lot. In the future, I’m more confident in my abilities to know I can go on the floor and help my teammates get the 'W,'” Geronimo said.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was thankful Geronimo provided the energy to go with solid execution.
“I thought he played so within himself tonight it wasn’t even funny. He did a lot of good things defensively. He rebounded the ball and finished around the rim. We’re going to need that,” Woodson said.
Wisconsin played without leading scorer Tyler Wahl, but of course Indiana played without starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson.
The defensive tone was set from the start. Wisconsin made a contested baseline jumper on its first possession … and then didn’t score on its next eight of nine trips down the floor.
Indiana wasn’t doing much scoring either. Double-digit points were not breached until the 9-minute, 7-second mark of the first half.
However, the stopping power so lacking in the previous three games where Indiana opponents had averaged 86.3 points and shot 50% from the field was back for the Hoosiers.
“It’s been a lot of film work, a lot of practice and a lot of yelling and screaming to get things accomplished in practice. Our guys answered the bell. Our backs were somewhat against the wall. Losing three in a row is not fun for anybody,” Woodson said.
Indiana grinded its way to a 21-20 halftime lead … then the offense got untracked in the second half.
The Hoosiers found the seams in the Wisconsin defense, mainly in mid-range areas and via driving lanes in the same space, and feasted. Indiana scored on nine of its first 11 second-half possessions.
Meanwhile, the Badgers shrunk. Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3) went 0-for-8 from the field to start the second half, and its fate was sealed. After Indiana’s surge and Wisconsin’s drought, Indiana enjoyed a peak lead of 39-22 and went on to convert 65.5% of its shots after halftime.
The Badgers, who had won five in a row against the Hoosiers, never got closer than a 10-point deficit for the remainder of the contest.
“Wisconsin is a team I haven’t beaten since I’ve been here,” Jackson-Davis said. “It was a dogfight, and we knew it was going to happen on the defensive end. That’s what we preached all week in getting ready to prepare for them.”
Indiana has five days off until it plays a tough road game at Illinois on Thursday.