BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana standout Jordan Hulls was prepared to play another two or three more years professionally overseas in Europe.
Then, the Hoosiers called.
It was a chance for Hulls, the 2009 Mr. Basketball from Bloomington South, to return home closer to family and friends and begin what he hopes will be a long coaching career.
“For me, it was something I just couldn't pass up,” Hulls said. “It's an opportunity to learn from some really, really good coaches, guys who have been at the NBA level, college level for a long time.”
Hulls joined the IU men’s basketball staff as team and recruiting coordinator two weeks ago, where he will look to take advantage of his grassroots basketball ties to help the Hoosiers secure the best talent regionally, nationally and even globally.
Hulls ran a development camp and AAU program, JH1, during his offseasons, making him familiar with players throughout the region.
“My thing is trying to relate to these guys and get to know them, first of all, what makes them tick,” Hulls said. “How I can help them in any way, shape or form? And, for me, it's kind of just instilling this place. When this gets going, it gets going. There's really no place you'd rather be playing basketball and just trying to instill that.”
Hulls admitted it was tough to give up professional basketball because he was still playing at a high level. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 32-year-old Hulls averaged 10.2 points and shot 41.8% from 3-point range for MHP Reisen Ludwigsburg in the German Pro League.
“I'm just trying to be the best at my position that I can be, help these guys the best that I can,” Hulls said. “For me and my family to come back home, back to Bloomington, my kids get to see my grandparents more and kids and cousins, and that came full circle for us. We are not getting any younger. My kids are getting older, so that stuff played a big part of that as well.”
Already, Hulls was at work during a recruiting observation period last week, attending the Charlie Hughes Tournament in Carmel, which featured IU class of 2023 target Xavier Booker (Cathedral) and Class of 2025 target Trent Sisley (Heritage Hills).
“To get in there, get out there on the road and see these kids play in person is different than watching them be on a computer,” Hulls said. “It's a lot better to see them in person, see them interact with their teammates and see the little details.”
Another area where Hulls can help recruiting is internationally, given his nine-year professional career overseas in Europe.
“I've played in, what, four different countries but made connections all over Europe,” Hulls said. “That's another thing that's definitely a possibility if things fall into place in that regard. There's talent all over the world, and if we want to try and get the best players possible that's going to help us win, and if it so happens to be from Europe and it's through a connection that I was able to make over my nine-year career, that would be pretty cool.”
Hulls will get opportunities to work with IU players on the floor as well. An accomplished college player, Hulls helped lead IU to back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in 2012 and 2013, finishing his career ranked 30th in scoring (1,318 points), fourth in career 3-point field goal percentage (44.1%) and third in career free-throw percentage (85.9%). Hulls has a close relationship with rising junior guard Anthony Leal, another former Bloomington South standout who earned Mr. Basketball honors in 2020.
“Shooting is an area that we like to keep working on and improving,” Hulls said. “Everybody every summer is going to try and do that. For me, like I said, it's to be a mentor and to try and relate to these guys and help them in any way I can.
“A guy like Anthony, who I have known for a long, long time, being a former Bloomington South product, for me, it's really cool to see how hard he's working. And (I'm) doing what I'm able to do as far as giving him the confidence to go out there and shoot the basketball when he's open.”