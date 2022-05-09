BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced Monday former standout shooting guard Jordan Hulls will take over as director of basketball recruiting.
Hulls, a Bloomington native, will join IU’s staff following the conclusion of his ninth season playing overseas. He’s played for MHP Riesen in Ludwigsburg, Germany in the German BBL League since 2020.
The 2009 Mr. Basketball at Bloomington South, Hulls played at IU from 2009-13, finishing with 1,318 points. He ranks fourth on IU’s all-time list in 3-point field goal percentage (44.1%) and third in free throw percentage (85.9%).
Hulls was part of Hoosier teams that made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2013 and won an outright Big Ten title in 2013.
“He is a great family man who has competed at the highest level in high school here in Bloomington, as a Hoosier who won a Big Ten title and played for the No. 1 team in the country and for the last nine years as a professional basketball player overseas,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Anyone you talk to who has spent any amount of time with him has the utmost respect for him. With his experiences, I believe he can be a tremendous asset to our players and staff, and we are excited for he and his family to come back home.”
Hulls has personal ties to grassroots basketball within Indiana. He owns the JH1 LLC where he has created a skills academy, a training regimen and JH1 Elite -- an AAU program.
“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family,” Hulls said. “Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life, and I couldn’t be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I’m looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU.”
Hulls will take over for Brian Walsh, who was promoted from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach at IU last month. IU also announced Monday that Steven Surface, who has worked with the program the past six years, has been promoted to director of basketball operations. He will be involved with the daily operations and organization of the program, scheduling, team travel, compliance, on-campus recruiting, summer camps and team meals.
Surface is a 2013 graduate of Carmel High School and holds two degrees from IU --- a bachelor’s degree in sports marketing and management in 2017 and a master’s in athletic administration in 2019.
“I appreciate the confidence that Coach Woodson is showing in me, and I’m really looking forward to this new opportunity,” Surface said.