SOUTHPORT -- When incoming Indiana freshman swingman C.J. Gunn stepped back and released a 22-footer during Saturday night’s matchup between the Indiana All-Stars and Kentucky, he did so with belief.
“I knew it was going in before I let it go,” Gunn said.
Gunn sank the shot, one of three 3-pointers he made that led the Indiana All-Stars to a 101-81 drubbing of Kentucky at the Southport Fieldhouse. He scored 21 points and went 3-of-7 from 3-point range to cement series MVP honors.
The most notable aspect of Gunn’s game that evolved in his four years at Lawrence North has been his shooting, but it hasn’t come without hard work.
“Just hours at the gym … on the gun, in the morning, after school, before school, so all that,” Gunn said. “It all kind of goes into it. My confidence is through the roof. I’m definitely going to let it go when I want to.”
Several coaches have impacted Gunn’s shooting development, including shooting coach Joey Burton, strength and conditioning coach Courtney Roby and Nick Daniels, a skills development coach who has worked with Gunn since sixth grade. Daniels’ M14 academy has helped develop a number of major college basketball players from greater Indianapolis, including Louisville guard Dre Davis, Miami guard Nijel Pack and former Indiana Miss Basketball and current IU forward Sydney Parrish.
“C.J. is a hard worker,” Daniels said. “He’s a gym rat, and he’s extremely competitive. So anytime you tell him there’s something he needs to get better at or he hears it from another coach, that’s what he really wants to hone and work on and he’ll put in a lot of time it takes to get better.”
Daniels said the work with Gunn focused on creating a consistent release point, arm angle and footwork. Together, Daniels and Gunn studied NBA players such as Devin Booker and the late Kobe Bryant on tape on shooting form.
Gunn averaged 23.5 points in his senior year at Lawrence North by perfecting his mid-range shooting. More work has been done by Gunn since the end of his high school season to extend his range to beyond the 3-point line.
“Catch and shoot is where he’s best right now,” Daniels said. “Shooting on the move is improving. I think that off the dribble is better than on the move, but that’s all coming along. It’s just coming around because he’s so athletic that he gets so much elevation on his shot, and I tell him that’s a gift and a curse. He just has to know when to get a lot of elevation and when he doesn’t have to jump as high.”
If Gunn can continue to show that progression through summer and fall workouts, he could have a chance to break into IU’s rotation as a freshman at the shooting guard and small forward spots. Gunn arrived on IU’s campus last week and is already creating a bond with freshman teammates Kaleb Banks, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau.
“We all jell together,” Gunn said. “We all get along perfectly fine, just a couple of days that I’ve been there, just in the dorm, at practice, in the weight room. I feel like we’re definitely going to make something great at IU happen this year.”
Gunn will room with Banks this summer but said all four freshman will room together during the fall semester.
“It’s huge,” Gunn said. “I think off the court chemistry is better than on the court chemistry because that’s what translates. If we get along off the court, then we’re definitely going to jell on the court.”
At 186 pounds, Gunn said his goal this summer is to put on “Big Ten Weight” in the weight room and make an impression during workouts.
“I’m a competitor, so during practice I know my minutes are going to have to be earned,” Gunn said. “They are going to have to compete with me, definitely, because I’m not laying down for anybody.”