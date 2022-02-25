INDIANAPOLIS -- Like former high school teammate Donaven McCulley, incoming Indiana freshman wide receiver Omar Cooper chose not to enroll early because he wanted to play with Lawrence North’s basketball team.
Cooper is a starter and plays with the physicality of a football player on the basketball court, eager to mix it up for rebounds or make his presence known in the lane when an opponent drives to the rim.
A four-star recruit, Cooper projects as a potential playmaker in IU’s 2022 class. He’s looking forward to enrolling at IU and working out with the Hoosiers this summer.
Cooper finished his high school career last fall with 132 receptions for 2,856 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“I’m just excited,” Cooper said. “Tom Allen, he’s one of the best coaches out there, and he’s just an exciting guy in how he coaches. I love how he coaches and then to play with Donaven again, it’s just a dream come true.”
McCulley was Lawrence North’s starting quarterback in 2020, a season in which Cooper had 38 catches for 1,104 yards and 14 TDs. Last season, McCulley ended the year as IU’s starting quarterback due to injuries to Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle and wound up passing for 475 yards and two TDs while rushing for two more TDs.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Cooper is versatile enough to play both outside and in the slot. But it took an extra day before he decided to sign with IU last December because of the offseason change in offensive coordinators from Nick Sheridan to Walt Bell. Cooper’s father, Omar Cooper Jr., had conversations with Bell to make sure he would be the right fit in the new offense.
“My dad, really, he talked to him because I wasn’t allowed to talk to him because of NCAA (rules), so my dad had a conversation with him because he’s a coach,” Cooper said. “(Coach Bell) just talked to him about what he liked about me and how he’s going to use me, so that helped a lot.”
Even though IU struggled through a 2-10 season in 2021, Cooper was among a handful of four-starts who kept their commitments. Cooper said he believes in the direction of the program. Opportunities could open up as well with starting wide receivers Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall both departing.
“People were injured, and then a lot of people transferred, so we knew if we came in working that we could have a chance to play as true freshmen,” Cooper said.
