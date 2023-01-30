Indiana's men's basketball team is starting to reap the rewards, and the plaudits, for its five-game winning streak.
On Monday, the Hoosiers reappeared in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 2. Indiana is ranked 21st in the latest poll, joining unanimous No. 1 choice Purdue as the only Big Ten schools that are ranked.
Individual honors have come, too. Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Freshman of the Week after he drilled six 3-pointers in the first half in Indiana's 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was the Big Ten's co-Player of the Week with Purdue's Zach Edey. Last Wednesday, Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 21 rebounds in a win at Minnesota, the first 20-20 performance by an Indiana player since D.J. White in 2008.
Jackson-Davis is also drawing the highest praise from opponents, such as Maryland coach Kevin Willard. The Hoosiers head to Maryland for a 9 p.m. tipoff Tuesday against the Terrapins.
Willard did not hold back in his Jackson-Davis plaudits.
"I think he's more dominant than Zach Edey, and that's saying something," Willard told the Maryland media Monday. "He gets everyone else shots. He's a willing passer. He's an unbelievable rebounder. He pushes the ball up in transition. He's really, really tough in the mid-post area. He's almost impossible if he posts up in the middle of the lane. He's an unbelievable shot blocker. He's a very good defender."
Willard's body language even reflected his respect as he threw up his hands incredulously to illustrate his next bullet point on Jackson-Davis's dominance.
"I think over the last five games, he's scoring almost at 82% on the right block, and that's against the best defenses and best coaches in college basketball. They have very good players top to bottom, but he's the best college basketball player right now," Willard said.
Certainly, when you take a deeper dive into Indiana's five-game win streak, Jackson-Davis has raised what was an already sky-high bar as it comes to his own production.
Jackson-Davis is taking more shots, almost 18 per game versus just over 13 for the season. He's converted 11 of those 18 shots.
Jackson-Davis has been statistically higher in rebounds (13.4 during win streak over 10.7 for the season), assists (4.2 over 3.6), blocks (4.2 over 3.2), and most importantly, points (25.4 over 19.6).
Jackson-Davis' high tide has raised the rest of Indiana's boats during the win streak, though the statistical difference has been more felt on the defensive side for the Hoosiers.
One undeniable improvement has come in taking care of the ball. Indiana has averaged only 9.8 turnovers during the win streak as opposed to 12.2 for the season.
But even those subtle offensive improvements add up. To wit, Indiana is shooting 49.3% during its win streak, just a tad over its Big Ten average of 48.1%. Free throw percentage during the streak is 74%, up from 68.8% in all Big Ten games.
Indiana's 3-point shooting is at 40.9% during the streak, 2.5 percentage points over the season average of 38.4%, but the bigger deal is the season-to-season improvement. In 2022, the Hoosiers shot 33.3% from beyond the arc.
"Guys knew that they had to improve from the 3-point line because we weren't very good last season, and everybody has put the time in, and you feel good now when the shot goes up that it's going in," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after Saturday's win.
The defensive improvement is more obvious. Indiana opponents have shot 38.4% during the win streak versus 42% in Big Ten games.
The Hoosiers have done far better on the arc and on the glass, conceding 26.7% during the streak against a 33.3% season average. Indiana has allowed 28.6 rebounds during the streak after giving up 32.4 for the season.
Opponents assists are down, too: 8.4 against during the streak versus 11.6. It has added up to 61.2 points for opponents, 6.2 better than the Hoosiers' season average.
Individual players have improved over the course of the five-game streak or have contributed a single game or two of production to get the Hoosiers over the line.
Malik Reneau has shaken off midseason freshman growing pains. He's averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds during the streak, both over his season average.
Before he injured his left leg, Jordan Geronimo contributed a 12-point effort against Wisconsin and 13 at Illinois. Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway each had 17 against Michigan State. Miller Kopp tossed in 11 in a low-scoring game at Minnesota.
Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) will need more of the same against Maryland.
The Indiana game will be the Terrapins' fourth home game in five, and not coincidentally, Maryland (14-7, 5-5) has won three of four, though only one of the victories came against a Big Ten team in the top half of the league standings.
The game the Terps lost was a three-point defeat at Purdue on Jan. 22.
Maryland is not a great offensive team, ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten in nearly every category except free throws. The Terps do allow a Big Ten-fewest 53 shots per game, though Big Ten opponents also converted more than 50% of their 2-point shots.
Great offensive team or not, Maryland shares the scoring load. Guard Jahmir Young (16 points per game), forward Donta Scott (11.9 points per game), guard Hakim Hart (11.6 points per game) and forward Julian Reese (10.4 points per game) are all capable of filling it up.