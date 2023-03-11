CHICAGO – When a team goes on a run, everyone tends to fixate on the higher number because, obviously, points are the name of the game.
However, it’s the lower number in a run that often sets the tone of how a surge happens in the first place. In Indiana’s case, a zero spoke volumes on how it took the lead and then how it kept it against Maryland on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana used a 15-0 run to flip the script against Maryland. The points eventually slowed down for the Hoosiers, but the defending did not as Indiana stymied the Terrapins en route to a 70-60 victory.
“I just think these guys are committed, man. They have that no-quit mentality, and that's the kind of team that you want,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Indiana (22-10) faces No. 10-seeded Penn State in the second semifinal at the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. The Nittany Lions advanced with a 67-65 overtime victory over second-seeded Northwestern in the other evening quarterfinal at United Center.
Saturday’s tipoff is at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 24 points to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three steals. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points for the Hoosiers. Hakim Hart led Maryland with 16 points.
Indiana found itself down seven with 16:04 left in the game, but the clamp down was coming.
With Maryland ahead 43-39 with 14:26 left, the Hoosiers shut off the tap. The Terrapins missed their next 10 shots as the Hoosiers cut off Maryland’s inside-outside game.
“I just think that we really just got into them, started at half-court. We pressured on the ball. Guards did a really good job setting stuff up,” Jackson-Davis said. “We were trying to get them away from the baseline. Going towards the baseline, we wanted everything middle, sending everything back middle, and I thought we did a really good job on that.”
The Hoosiers had no problems getting the ball in the paint. In their 15-0 run, all but three points were scored in the lane. Jackson-Davis provided seven of the points, all in a row, as Indiana activated a largely partisan Hoosiers crowd. A Tamar Bates 3-pointer at 9:36 lifted the lid off the United Center as Indiana led 54-43.
Maryland coach Kevin Willard praised Indiana’s effort but wasn’t thrilled with a block by Jackson-Davis on a shot by Donta Scott at the start of Indiana’s run.
“I really thought that the missed goaltending call was huge. I thought that was a real momentum changer,” Willard said. “That's goaltending. A guy can't come on a post move, shoot a jump hook, come from underneath the basket and it not be goaltending.”
Indiana slowed down on the offensive end, but its defense never let up. Maryland only converted five field goals in the final nine minutes of the game.
Maryland could not close its gap any closer than six points as it shot 25% from the field in the second half. The Terrapins only scored two shots at the rim in the final 16 minutes.
“I thought our switching was right on par, and we were able to keep people in front of us. The pick-and-rolls didn't really hurt us because we were up on the picks,” Woodson said. “Then Trayce just dominated inside. In terms of things that were coming to the rim, he made some big-time blocks and altered some shots.”
A 3-pointer by Hood-Schifino with 2:06 left put Indiana up 66-57 and ended any doubt there would be a winning Indiana outcome.
“Guys hit big shots, and I was able to get to my spot. Overall, we played a solid game,” Hood-Schifino said.
The Hoosiers weren’t as assured in the first half.
Indiana burst out of the cannon to start. The Hoosiers scored on their first five possessions to take an early 11-5 lead. Four different Hoosiers scored during the surge.
After that, though, the Terrapins counter-punched with a performance both analytics devotees and fans of toughness could love.
Maryland (21-12) struggled from the field, but it didn’t matter thanks to eight offensive rebounds in the opening half. The long possessions wore Indiana down and gave the Terrapins a chance to take a breath.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s offense stagnated in the paint as the ball rarely got to the arc. Indiana had a stretch of 11 empty possessions out of 14 after the hot start.
It wasn’t just the failure to score. Indiana attempted just three 3-pointers (making one) in the opening half. Knowing where the ball was going, Maryland strafed Indiana ball-handlers in the paint to the tune of costly Indiana turnovers.
When Maryland did make shots, it connected from long range. The Terrapins were 6-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half. All of the above added up to a 30-22 Maryland lead.
Indiana closed the half stronger, and a 6-0 run cut the Maryland lead to 34-32 by halftime. Malik Reneau helped save Indiana in the first half with six points and six boards before halftime.
Indiana’s low point of the Big Ten season came in its lone game against semifinal foe Penn State. The Nittany Lions drained 18 3-pointers as Penn State romped to an 85-66 win in State College on Jan. 11.
The loss dropped Indiana to 1-3 in the Big Ten before the Hoosiers revived their fortunes directly afterward with a five-game win streak.