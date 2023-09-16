INDIANAPOLIS – Was it a failure on fourth-and-goal at the goal line in the fourth quarter that sunk Indiana in a 21-14 loss to Louisville? Or was it first-half domination by the Cardinals that put Indiana in a position to have to come-from-behind in the first place?
Yes and yes.
The Hoosiers nearly rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit and had a chance to tie the game with 4:38 left with the ball at the 1-yard line.
Indiana failed to convert on fourth down as Josh Henderson was stuffed on a failed run, and the Cardinals were able to bleed out the clock to preserve their win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
Indiana coach Tom Allen recognized the importance of the fourth-down play.
“(The play call) didn’t work. You’d obviously wish we did something else. We can second-guess that,” Allen said of the goal-line play. “That’s the one I’m sure everyone is going to focus on, but there’s a lot of other variables leading up to that.”
Allen also acknowledged the 8-ball the Hoosiers put themselves behind in the first place.
“I’m disappointed in our first-half performance. We gave up some big plays on defense and too many self-inflicted wounds offensively,” Allen said.
The differences in the halves was stark. Louisville had a 302-107 edge in total offense at halftime. Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash had four catches for 159 yards. Indiana’s offense stalled multiple times at midfield.
In the second half, Indiana amassed 250 total yards as quarterback Tayven Jackson completed 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. Overall, Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes to eight receivers for 299 yards.
“Once we started playing fast, I’m used to that,” Jackson said. “When we play fast, we play free. I think the receivers did a phenomenal job of getting open.”
Indiana’s pass rush made life much harder on Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer as the one-time Purdue quarterback only totaled 36 of his 238 passing yards in the second half.
That Indiana’s fate would come down to one fourth-quarter play didn’t seem possible after Louisville’s first-half domination, but a roll of the dice set Indiana straight.
Indiana kicked off in the second half, but Allen planned all along to try an onside kick.
“We thought we had a shot to get it if the opportunity presented itself. It was something I already made a decision about one or two minutes (before halftime),” Allen said.
Indiana (1-2) recovered the perfectly placed kick by Chris Freeman and was in business. The Hoosiers scored three plays later on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lucas, who accounted for 50 of the 54 yards covered in the series.
Lucas accounted for 127 total yards, 98 via the air and 29 on the ground.
“I felt like it should have been a little bit more,” Lucas said.
Undaunted by a fourth-down failure on its next series, Indiana pulled within a touchdown via a 2-yard Henderson run with 1:09 left in the third quarter, the capper on a 13-play, 97-yard series.
Indiana’s defense forced three punts and had one interception to keep the Cardinals in range. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers made their move.
Jackson led an 89-yard drive and nearly finished it himself as he lunged for the pylon on a third-down scramble. He was agonizingly short as a replay review deemed his knee was down when the ball was at the 1 1/2-foot line.
Jackson was hard on himself after the game.
“I thought I had it. We lost that game because I didn’t get in,” Jackson said. “Growing up as a little kid in the backyard, you’re diving for the end zone. Finally, you get that moment, and it doesn’t go as planned. It’s hard to swallow.”
Indiana called a timeout to set its play, but on a slow-developing handoff to Henderson, Louisville had time to react. Henderson was stuffed immediately, first by Louisville’s Stanquan Clark, and got nowhere near the end zone.
“It’s a quarterback sneak or a base power play. We obviously choose not to sneak, and since it didn’t work, you’d want to run the other one,” Allen said.
That timeout called before the fourth-down play proved crucial as the Hoosiers only had one left when Louisville got the ball back. The Cardinals converted four first downs to bleed out the clock.
That was how it finished. How it started for Indiana was much worse.
Louisville’s team speed burned the Hoosiers. On the Cardinals’ second series, Thrash blew past Indiana corner Jamari Sharpe for an 85-yard touchdown connection with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
From there, Indiana was on its back foot. The Hoosiers would only gain three more first downs -- one for each of their series -- for the remainder of the first half as Jackson struggled with accuracy and the Hoosiers couldn’t sustain a running game.
Indiana’s defense was outmatched, too. Louisville (3-0) mounted two more scoring series before halftime. One was a 13-play, 78-yard drive finished off by a 2-yard Maurice Turner run. The other was a seven-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 25-yard Jawhar Jordan touchdown run.
Indiana will try to regroup when it hosts Akron at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday. Louisville hosts Boston College next Saturday in its second Atlantic Coast Conference game.