BLOOMINGTON -- Like most aspects of Indiana football, the Hoosiers defense is awash in new faces and a confidence rooted more in hope than in accomplishment.
There are only two returning starters. Past that? Plenty of transfers and inexperienced players trying to make their mark.
There’s also a new coordinator, Matt Guerreri, who comes to Bloomington after one year on Ohio State’s staff and 10 seasons at Duke, four spent as co-defensive coordinator.
“I'm really excited about Matt. I've known him for a long time,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “(Former Duke) Coach (David) Cutliffe is the one that brought him up from a GA to position coach to his coordinator there in their program for many years. Very close with them. And that was a big influence on me.”
Allen believes in Guerreri to the point he’s given defensive play-calling duties to him after calling the defense in 2022.
Regardless of who’s calling plays or who is on the field, the Hoosiers have nowhere to go but up. Indiana ranked dead last in Big Ten scoring defense at 33.9 points.
Here’s a look at the Hoosiers’ defense:
DEFENSIVE LINE
Though only four of the 14 defensive linemen on the roster have seen a Big Ten snap, Allen is enthusiastic about what the coaching staff has built via the transfer portal.
“I think an area that kind of sticks out numerically is our defensive line and just having some new guys there and the way those guys have performed during camp,” Allen said Monday. “I’m excited to see those guys play. I think that's going to be one of the strengths of our defense.”
Defensive end Andre Carter will be a key cog at one of the defensive end spots. A Western Michigan graduate transfer, Carter has 135 career tackles and 13 sacks, seven of which were recorded in 2022 for the Broncos.
“This team, along with myself, has put in a lot of work this offseason and done a lot of work together. So when you trust your preparation and you know how hard you have been working, it makes everything a lot easier,” Carter said.
The hybrid “bull” spot on other side is likely to be Lanell Carr Jr.’s domain. The West Virginia transfer had one sack in a reserve role for three seasons with the Mountaineers.
Indiana will likely cycle through several players in reserve at both spots. Redshirt freshman J’mari Monette, Southern transfer Trey Laing and returning end Myles Jackson are all in the mix.
Defensive tackle is expected to be manned by Ole Miss transfers LaDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas Jr. The latter had 17 tackles for the Rebels while the former had five.
Also in the mix is Texas Tech transfer Philip Blidi, who had 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his Red Raiders career. Still another transfer is Marcus Burris Jr., who played in eight games at Texas A&M as a redshirt freshman.
LINEBACKERS
Start with strong-side linebacker Aaron Casey, the face of the Indiana defense. He’s the only returning starter in the front six. He split his time between the strong-side and the middle linebacker spot after Aaron Jones was injured in 2022.
Casey had 86 tackles, including 10.5 for loss.
“I want to play with an edge all season long. My one word for this year is edge, so I’m taking that into everything I do,” Casey said.
Joining Casey as the expected starter in the middle is Jacob Mangum-Farrar, who had 87 career tackles at Stanford.
Jared Casey and rising one-time walk-on Matt Hohlt are the likely reserves.
SECONDARY
The secondary needs vast improvement to help lift the Hoosiers overall. The Hoosiers were last in the Big Ten in passing yards conceded (274.2) in 2022.
Noah Pierre plays the hybrid “husky” position, a melding of a linebacker and safety, and he is the only known starting quantity in the secondary.
Pierre has quietly been a stalwart for Indiana, having 13 starts over the last 24 games. He has three career sacks and had 39 tackles in 2022.
The remaining safety spots will go to new starters. Josh Sanguinetti is the likely strong safety. He’s had 46 career tackles in a reserve role with the Hoosiers. Louis Moore begins his second year and will likely vault to the starting free safety spot.
The biggest unknown is at the cornerback spots. Did Indiana upgrade?
Stanford transfer Nic Toomer and Texas transfer Jamier Johnson will get the first crack at starting. Toomer, who is 6-foot-2, had limited playing time at Stanford after a 2020 knee injury. He has five career pass breakups.
“It's obviously a big thing at every level to have long corners guarding bigger receivers. So just bringing length and physicality to the outside and experience on defense,” Toomer said of his attributes.
Johnson played 17 games for the Longhorns.
Jamari Sharpe, Kobee Minor, James Monds III and Connor Hole could all see time on the edges as well.