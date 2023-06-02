BLOOMINGTON -- The most successful coach in Indiana women's basketball history was rewarded Friday for putting the Hoosiers on the national stage.
Teri Moren and Indiana agreed to a contract extension, one that puts her salary among the elite coaches in women's basketball.
Moren's contract was extended to the 2028-29 season, and she will be compensated at more than $1.3 million per year.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU, which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success," Moren said in an IU statement.
Performance bonuses that can increase are triggered if Moren leads the Hoosiers to a Big Ten regular season or Big Ten Tournament championship, a top-three Big Ten finish, NCAA Tournament qualification and victories in the tournament and conference or national coach of the year awards.
“The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University’s commitment to continuing to elevate IU women’s basketball into one of the best programs in the sport,” IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in a university statement.
Moren, Indiana's all-time winningest coach with 200 victories, has led Indiana to unprecedented heights. The Hoosiers advanced to the Elite Eight in 2021, the Sweet 16 in 2022 and the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023.
Moren is the reigning AP National Coach of the Year as the Hoosiers were 28-4, the only downer was an upset loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament.
Moren has had eight straight 20-win seasons, doubling the number of 20-win seasons the program enjoyed in the previous 41 years.
Perhaps the greatest accomplishment of the Moren era is the uptick in attendance. The Hoosiers averaged 8,104 per game in 2023, second-best in the Big Ten and top 10 nationally.
In the year before Moren came to Bloomington from Indiana State in 2014, Indiana averaged 2,708 per game.
Indiana figures to be loaded again for the 2023-24 season as Mackenzie Holmes, Sydney Parrish, Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sara Scalia and several other Hoosiers return to the fold.